Silas Wamangituka reveals that his name and age are false: “I have lived in fear”

The Stuttgart player, so far Silas Wamangituka, has revealed that your personal data such as name and age are false in the official club media: “I have lived in constant fear in recent years and was also very concerned for my family in the Congo. It has been a difficult step for me to reveal my story. I did not dare until I had new agents and friends.”.

The Congolese, who signed for Stuttgart last summer of 2019 and has been one of the most prominent names this season in the Bundesliga, has expressed his deep gratitude to the club: “I would not have been able to take this step if my team, Stuttgart, had not supported me. I am deeply grateful.”.

The German club has come out in defense of the player and has reiterated its full support through a statement: “Silas remains the player and person who has worked his way into the hearts of our fans and his teammates since he was here. He has been, first and foremost, a victim. We will protect him accordingly.”.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa, 22

The attacker of African origin has confessed that his real identity is Silas Katompa Mvumpa and not Silas Wamangituka. He was born on October 6, 1998 and not in 1999, so He is 22 years old and not 21 as stated in the player’s official file. The beginning of this situation dates back to 2017, when the player landed in European football to perform different tests in clubs on the continent.

The intermediary threatened him that he would not be able to return to Europe from the Congo and the player suffered because of his sporting career and his family, who live in Central Africa. At the moment, the attacker will continue to occupy the non-EU position with a Congolese passport.

Ligament tear at the worst possible time

The young Stuttgart striker, which at the time was in the orbit of Barcelona and Liverpool, has had an excellent season in the Bundesliga. Important last season in the promotion to the highest category of German football, Silas has scored 13 goals this season across all competitions and has emerged as one of the players with the most potential in Germany.. Left Paris FC in the 2018/19 season and has become an important player at Matarazzo’s Stuttgart, where he has a contract until June 2024.

The player, however, is removed from the pitch due to a tear in the cruciate ligament of the knee. Last March, on matchday 26 of the Bundesliga, Stuttgart was beaten (4-0) at the Allianz Arena and their top scorer retired half an hour into the game with an injury that will keep him out of the plan for several more months.