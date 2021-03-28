Signs to Watch Out for to Fight Depression During the Pandemic

In recent months, the rate of «anhedonia» has increased in infants, young people and adults. Anhedonia is a characteristic sign of depression that marks a general disinterest in social life, interaction with others and attitudes that stand out as atypical in a person’s life. The pandemic is the trigger for this attitude and today social networks amplify it even more. Today we interview Dr. Carol Vidal, from Johns Hopkins University, who shows us the signs to be attentive to in order to intervene quickly in cases like these.