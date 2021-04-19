signs to alert us and go to the doctor

The noises that are sometimes experienced in the joints and that resemble a click or crack are common in people who do not suffer from any joint disorder. However, as MSD Manuals emphasizes, they can also be caused by a specific condition, such as osteoarthritis.

This particular sound originates “by air bubbles in the synovial fluid”, that is, the fluid that covers and lubricates the joints, as well as “by the exit of tightly tightened ligaments when jumping from one bone surface to another”, they explain in the Arthritis Foundation.

What are the red flags?

When we stretch in the morning in bed, when bending over, or when changing positions, the phenomenon known as cavitation It is something normal in the day to day, so in principle these creaks do not have to suppose any health problem.

So when should we worry? The main indicator is pain. If it is not manifested, the noise of the joints in the knees or ankles is normal, but “if it is accompanied by pain or inflammation” it could indicate “some mechanical problem or disease in the joint” or around it, they add.

As the physiotherapist and osteopath Dani Reig explains in an article, it is possible that in these cases the crunches are associated with a problem that requires treatment, such as the following:

Injuries to the meniscus Joint mice or loose joint bodies, which occur when cartilage fragments break off Conditions such as arthritis or dislocation Other joint diseases

Can these pops be prevented?

According to the physiotherapy expert, in those cases in which these crunches are not accompanied by pain and do not require treatment, a series of recommendations to avoid joint noise:

Frequent hydration: this facilitates lubrication in the joints.Practice sports regularly, without forgetting stretching. Avoid maintaining the same position for a long time. See a physiotherapist to facilitate joint movement.