Signs that your relationship is about to end | Pexels

Signs that your relationship is about to end. If you want to confirm your suspicions and know if the end is imminent, we have some signs that can help you know if it’s time to think about changing the page and that your love relationship is over.

No physical contact

If you and your partner seem to be more friends than lovers, it is worrying, one of the bases that make a relationship successful is that couples enjoy being together and to touch your partner not only in intimate encounters, but to take them by the hand or make them love, is a way of showing affection.

Routine communication

You mean that already you don’t share interesting conversations with your partner nor are you interested in their activities or thoughts, so communication in the relationship ends up being a series of automated messages that occur at intervals in which both are not glued to your cell phone, without talking for hours.

Little interest in your appearance

Ok doesn’t mean that before love evaporatesWe don’t dress for each other, but if you don’t care about looking cute anymore or your partner doesn’t care about looking good for you, it’s a good sign that interest has waned to the point that physical attraction has been in the background.

They prefer to do separate activities

It is always good to have activities independently of our partner but if you enjoy being without him more and it causes you regret to come home to see him, you probably don’t enjoy his company as much as you used to.

They no longer care about each other

Messages are no longer sent more than those that are indispensable and in a curt way to resolve doubts about specific issues, emojis and expressions of affection are no longer something they use to communicate and they are hardly written when they are far away.

