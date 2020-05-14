Signs that you are with a narcissistic husband | Pexels

What is a narcissistic husband? A narcissistic husband is a man who only thinks about himself and how to solve his own problems, only thinks about his needs and is not concerned about the welfare of anyone else. One of the attitudes that define such a person are: Laziness, immaturity, is self-centered and has no respect for you.

It is important to emphasize that If the person with whom you have a marriage meets several of these characteristics, it is time to take letters at the moment and make changes that benefit you and your happiness.

Signs that you are with a narcissistic husband

Being dominant is an attitude that is completely valid in bed and there is nothing wrong with playing certain roles in intimacy. However, the narcissistic husband goes a little further. Since he tries to make it clear all the time that he is in control. For him, only his needs matter, not yours, neither as a person or a woman.

A clear example is when you have no voice or vote in important household decisions such as money, the purchase of a car or how many children they want to have. Also if you try to contradict him, he locks himself in his world and probably has aggressive attitudes, damaging your self-esteem.

The narcissistic husband is never responsible for his words or actions. No matter what happens in your marriage, you are always to blame. Even when you don’t have it, it will make you think that you are causing their misbehavior and exaggerating things.

Doesn’t care about your wishes or fantasies

A narcissistic husband does not make an effort to please you in bed, he is only interested in his own pleasure and once he has achieved his goal, he completely ignores the rest. A clear example is that he ignores you when you seek intimacy but when he wants, he almost forces you.

It is not involved in your interests

It doesn’t matter if your husband has different tastes than yours, the problem is that he doesn’t make the slightest attempt to be interested in what you like. Although they are not to your liking, a person who cares about what you do is a sign of appreciation and knowing more about you.

A narcissistic husband always thinks that you have availability for him every hour. However, when you ask him for a favor, he refuses and claims that he is busy. However, he always wants you to be there for him but the deal is not reciprocal.

