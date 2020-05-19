Signs that intimate relationships with your partner are no longer good | Pexels

Signs that intimate relationships with your partner are no longer good.If lately you have felt that things in the room have cooled or you are not very satisfied with what is happening in there, it may mean that the flame is no longer so lit as before, we will tell you some signs that to know if you no longer enjoy intimacy.

You feel obligated

You have intimate relationships with your partner because you feel you have to, and not because you really feel like a intimate encounter, or because it has been a long time and you do not want your partner to think that you are not interested in sharing a little intimacy with him and you end up doing it as a duty and you do not enjoy them.

Excuses

Anything can be more important than spending time in bed, from doing housework that can’t wait to making the simplest excuses to postpone the meeting, you do not feel the motivation or the desire to approach your partner and weeks can go by without touching.

You don’t ask him to do things to you

You have reached a point where intimate relationships have become so monotonous They always do the same and you don’t feel like asking your partner to experience new things, you only have relationships because you have them without them becoming something extraordinary, or that their temperature rises when you remember them.

Fantasies with someone else

It doesn’t have to be someone you know physically, but you’ve started to imagine that you’re with someone else to put yourself in mood for intimacy and the fact of being with your partner no longer makes you feel motivated, you think of others to come to feel more pleasure than it produces to see your partner’s face.

