Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

***

Do you know the importance of aligning and balancing in your car? These play an essential role in the operation of a vehicle and is of utmost importance for the proper performance of any car.

Good car driving is very important for the safety of all the crew, driving a car with misalignment and balance is uncomfortable and life-threatening for many people.

The best practice is to carry out the alignment and balance service at 6,500 miles and avoid vibrations and inadequate wear of your tire. The periods established for alignment and balancing may change if the ground conditions are extreme or the use of is greater

These symptoms are signs for you to perform alignment and balancing service on your car.

Vibration of the wheels.

Lack of balance causes the wheels to vibrate and this can lead to increased fuel consumption, accelerated tire wear and uneven braking, which could lead to loss of control.

The car is pulled to the side.

If the car is pulled to the side without us moving the steering wheel, it means that our car is out of alignment.

Instability in the car.

At high speeds, especially on roads, a car that is misaligned when you turn the steering wheel in curves does not feel like the car begins to turn immediately and the wheels do not come back on their own when returning to a straight line.

The alignment The vehicle adjusts the angles of the wheels, keeping them perpendicular to the ground and parallel to each other.

The swinging of a rim allows the wheel to rotate without causing vibrations in vehicles at certain speeds, balancing is a mechanical operation that seeks to balance the weights of the rim and the wheel so that they rotate without vibrations.

***

It may interest you:

.