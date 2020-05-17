Signs that indicate you are not with the right man | Pexels

According to experts on the subject and several people who have been in a relationship for a long time, They have fallen into monotony and in the course of the time of a relationship several things can happen that can tell us if a loving relationship has a long-term future or not., despite being considered a stable relationship.

One of the main questions that experts ask that people who are in a relationship do in the form of self-analysis are the following: Does my partner have the same values ​​as me? Do you value me? Do you continue to give me your support and affection as at the beginning of the relationship? It should be noted that these approaches apply from the perspective of women in a relationship with a man.

Clearly that the answer to these questions are not a definition of your relationship. However, it can give us an idea of ​​how your relationship is at the moment and even work on some aspects of your relationship that you don’t like and perhaps put the cards on the table to avoid a separation.

Signs that indicate you are not with the right man

They think differently about important issues

As we have already mentioned, it is normal that couples do not share the same tastes and even ideas. However, there are some ideas and values ​​that you must share in order to have a lasting and successful relationship. If the ideas of marriage, children or family planning, ambitions or dreams are not shared, it is a clear and serious sign that your relationship does not have much future.

Actions speak louder than words and if your partner no longer strives to help you and even ask for your opinion because everything is taken for granted It is another sign that the monotony and confidence of your partner that you will no longer go on their side despite everything and no matter what happens, so they no longer strive to fall in love or be considerate of you.

Signs that indicate you are not with the right man. Pexels

There are different forms of abuse. The main and most common among couples is verbal. It is very common for passive-aggressive behavior to exist in a relationship that triggers abusive behavior that can escalate in more than a very subtle way without the other person noticing the violence and destroying their self-esteem.

Doesn’t care about your needs

If in bed or in other ways your partner puts his pleasure and his needs before yours, run away from there. You don’t need such a person. Definitely your partner expects you to do what he wants and that everything is easy.

You don’t get love from me

Affection does not necessarily come down to physical displays of affection. Receiving affection may be the little details that your partner does for you, such as asking how your day went, what you ate, what your plans are. However, If you do this type of actions and receive nothing in return, something definitely went wrong in that relationship.

Visit our YouTube channel

.