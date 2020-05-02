Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

***

Do you know the importance of injectors of your car? These play an essential role in the operation of any vehicle and is of utmost importance for the correct performance of any engine.

Dirty injectors make gasoline consumption higher, The vehicle will also jerk when accelerating or decelerating. If the injectors get clogged because they are dirty, the car may not even start.

If a vehicle’s injectors are bad or dirty they can cause various engine combustion failures, and can cause costly breakdowns.

These are some signs that indicate when the car’s injectors are dirty

Check Engine on on the dash. When the light on the dash comes on, it can happen that the vehicle protects itself and loses power or does not accelerate with the same force.

Engine overheating. If they are dirty or in poor condition, there is a possibility that one of the injectors is always open, so that it is continuously introducing fuel into the combustion chamber. This causes the engine temperature to rise.

Engine power loss. If one or more injectors fail, both mechanically and electrically, the engine loses power significantly.

Increased fuel consumption.

Increase of harmful gases and fumes in the exhaust system.

Unstable idle. Dirty injectors can cause fuel injection to be performed improperly, causing poor and unstable idling.

Strong fuel smell.

Startup difficulties.

It is recommended to change the fuel filter according to the manufacturer’s instructions, avoid driving your car with low gasoline levels and avoid low-quality fuel.

***

It may interest you:

.