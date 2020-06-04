Signs that don’t like you so much | Unsplash

As we well know, Starting a relationship is complicated. However, there are some signs that indicate when a person is not interested in a formal relationship with you and he’s only having a good time while it lasts. According to experts, the behavior of a man in love and of one not in love they are very visible and you can notice it with the following signs.

Signs that don’t like you that much

He talks a lot about his ex

When meeting a person it is normal to enter the talk of former relationships to have references or background. However, It is considered in bad taste to talk to ex-partners constantly., especially if you are meeting someone new. This is a sign indicating that there are still unresolved issues with that person and they are still in your head.

Not ready for a relationship

When a man tells you he is not ready for a relationship, It is the clearest sign that he is not interested in having a relationship as you want and you need to accept it and step aside. Your time is highly appreciated to invest it in someone who has already clearly told you that they do not want the same as you.

You want to get into a relationship right away

A man who clearly tells you he doesn’t want a relationship with you is just as dangerous to a man who wants to have a relationship with you from the first date. This is an alarm signal that something is wrong. Successful relationships are built on grassroots and arguments that tell you that a person has what you are looking for in a relationship and that they are compatible.

If a man does not call you, does not send you messages or looks for you, it is a clear sign that he is not interested in you. Unlike women, men when they are interested in a girl do their best to invite her out and be close to her. Men do not follow courtship rules, they just go straight to action and if they do not, it is because they are not interested. Someone had to say it.

Signs that indicate he doesn’t like you that much. Unsplash





It won’t let you be near his cell phone

Another sign that something is wrong with your suitor is when he gets upset or tense when you’re near his cell phone. Despite not being in a formal relationship, for the simple fact of being on a date with you, it has to give rise to trust, if it does not exist from the beginning it is not for you.

Although there are all the signs and behaviors that indicate if a man does not like you so much, in reality the first and most important sign is what you feel when you are with him. If the butterfly tickle is not or all those typical infatuation reactions do not appear is because that person does not provoke them in you.

