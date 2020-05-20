Spanish geologists map the largest section of the planet in the K-Pg limit, which will allow a detailed study of the fossil record of the transition between two fundamental geological periods, the Mesozoic and the Cenozoic.

The geological materials now mapped from the Marambio island contain a exceptional fossil record, very studied by scientists from all over the world, in which most of the paleontological publications of this area of ​​Antarctica are concentrated. In addition, they also record the opening of the Drake Strait, which took place about 34 million years ago and which led to the development of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which contributed to the thermal insulation of Antarctica and the beginning of the generation of the current ice caps.

A work that translates into the joint edition by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME) and the Argentine Antarctic Institute (IAA), within the new “Antarctic Geoscientific Cartographic Series” of IGME’s Geological and Geomorphological Maps at scale detailed (1: 20,000) of the island Marambio (Seymour, in Anglo-Saxon notation), an exceptional place on the planet for its geological and paleontological wealth. The maps, accompanied by an extensive and detailed memory, are the product of more than a decade of fruitful collaboration between IGME and IAA researchers.

Understand the great climatic and paleoecological changes

Manuel Montes, IGME researcher, explains that “the importance of this geological mapping is that it helps understand the great climatic and paleoecological changes that took place on Earth before and after the limit. The in-depth research work that the mapping has entailed represents a complete database that will be used by future groups of researchers such as paleontologists, geochemists or paleoclimatologists, among others. ”

Marambio Island is located near the north-eastern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula and is one of the most interesting and visited places in Antarctica from a scientific point of view. Much of this interest lies in the fact that it is the most extensive and southern geological stratum on the planet that houses the remains of the meteorite causing the extinction of the dinosaurs.

This layer corresponds to the so-called K-Pg limit (between the Cretaceous and Paleogene geological epochs) of an age of 66 million years (Ma).

Extinction of most animals on Earth

The level contains the record of a fundamental change in the evolutionary history of life on earth, since meant the extinction of most fauna groups dominant until then in the Mesozoic Era, such as dinosaurs and marine reptiles (plesiosaurs), and the expansion of others, such as mammals, throughout the Cenozoic Era in which we find ourselves.

When the meteorite of about 10 km in diameter hit, apparently on the coasts of what is now the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico, its ashes scattered across the world and for decades they were decanting over the entire surface of the Earth. These ashes were enriched in rare elements such as iridium, which appear in minute proportions on the earth’s surface but are more abundant in meteorites.

The geochemical anomaly, along with the extinctions of large groups of fossils (plesiosaurs, ammonites, etc.), are registered within a greenish stratum, rich in a mineral called glauconite, about 5 m thick that, throughout 7 km, it crosses the island of Marambio.

Keys to understanding current climate changes

This greenish layer has been mapped in detail for the first time on recently released maps. The study of this layer can offer the keys to understand current climate changes and their relationship to the evolution of living things. “In fact, in Marambio the K-Pg limit has an associated fish mortality horizon that does not appear in other sections of this type in the world,” says Manuel Montes.

Such is the importance of these outcrops, that it is being considered to declare it as the “Geosite” (geological site of international relevance) of Antarctica following the “Global Geosites” methodological guidelines in which an international commission in which researchers from the Autonomous University of Madrid and IGME.

Both the maps and the information contained in the memory are already being the basis for the proper management and conservation of this important world geological heritage.

This short period of drastic planetary changes has been widely studied around the world. Zumaya on the coast of the Basque Country and Caravaca in Murcia, host two world reference sections of the K-Pg limit in Spain.

