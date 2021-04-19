Signs of more supply than demand for coronavirus vaccines begin in the US

The United States is beginning to show signs of a greater supply than demand of vaccines against Covid-19 with the progress of the vaccination campaign, an indicator of the possibility that a part of the population will continue to be reluctant to immunize, according to the latest data by states.

New York State has begun to allow vaccination to all people over 50 without an appointment and some areas include everyone over the age of 18, while New York City has begun to accumulate thousands of previous appointments that are not being booked at the same rate as new injections are available.

The massive vaccination center of the Javits Center, in the city of skyscrapers, has thousands of doses waiting arms, in part because the availability of vaccines continues to grow.

This Saturday the New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced that they had reached a record on Friday with more than 106,000 doses administered in a single day.

The imbalances in the supply and demand of vaccines, once the population at greatest risk has been vaccinated and those who do not doubt that the vaccine is preferable to the disease, is occurring in states like Michigan, where There are plenty of appointments or vaccinations are allowed without prior reservation, despite the fact that infections are soaring more than in any other part of the country.

Something similar happens in Pennsylvania, where deaths from coronavirus are rising as the state extends eligibility to those over 16 years of age and the available doses of the vaccine are increasing.

Until now, nearly 40% of Americans have received at least one injection of one of the authorized Covid-19 vaccines and the immunization rate is still on track to achieve herd immunity at the end of June.

However, if the slightly more than 3 million daily doses that are being administered begin to decline, something that has not yet happened, the arrival of the population’s herd immunity could be prolonged.

The pause decreed by US health regulators in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week by the risk in very rare cases of clots seems to have contributed more to deter the population than in reducing dose inventories.

A survey conducted shortly before that break by Quinnipiac University indicates that around one in four Americans is unwilling to get the vaccine under no circumstances, despite the fact that it is estimated that herd immunity is achieved with between 70 and 90% of the population immunized to the virus.

The percentage of those who do not want to be vaccinated increases to more than 40% among Republican voters, something a similar poll by Monmouth University agreed on.