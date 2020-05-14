Signs of infidelity of an unfaithful husband | Pexels

As we well know relationships and above all marriage is built on trust and respect. However, For some people, fidelity is not something that is possible despite being in a formal commitment like marriage. If you are married and you notice that your husband behaves differently, this is for you.

There are certain signs that are evident in the behavior of a person that can betray that something is not right, it is out of the ordinary and also infidelity. Despite not having strong evidence to assure your suspicions, your hunches and instincts do not always fail or are imaginations.

Experts confirm that when people begin to have suspicions of infidelity on the part of their partner, there is a great possibility that this is the case. However, infidelity is not about creating theories, so It is advisable to face the situation in front of the other person and get answers.

The signs of infidelity of an unfaithful husband

He gets in a bad mood when it comes to you

One of the most common attitudes in an unfaithful man is when he constantly gets angry or criticizes you. Above all, when before having those attitudes, apparently nothing bothered him and now he does. These abrupt mood swings are a clear sign that your relationship is not working and you also want or are with someone else.

Makes you feel bad about everything

Part of the characteristics of an unfaithful husband is that it makes you think that “you control him”. So while you are trying to have a routine conversation with him and want to know what he does in the day and your husband does not give many details and even gets upset if you ask him for more specific details, it is a clear sign that he does not want you to find out about their activities on the day.

Think you’re unfaithful

As they say well, “The lion thinks that everyone is of his condition”. People who are unfaithful often think that their partner is also. Because he has narcissistic thinking that everyone is like him. So it shows many jealousy actions regarding the people around you.

Signs of infidelity of an unfaithful husband. Pexels

One of the most obvious signs It is when your partner changes habits and tastes from one day to the next. For example, he starts going to the gym, when he did not do it before and from one day to the next he does it as part of his routine. He comes home late, says he was with his friends, or had a lot of work.

If your husband does not drop the cell phone when he is at home and he gets upset if you try to take a look at his cell phone for any reason it’s because something is hiding from you. Besides that when he is with you, he constantly turns the cell phone and answers the cell phone away from you.

When he’s in bed it’s different

Some people who are unfaithful have different attitudes in intimacy, while in some the desire increases, in others it decreases and they look for excuses not to be near you, making excuses that they are tired, etc.

