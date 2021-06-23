Signs of geological activity found on Venus

The planet Venus could remain geologically active today. An international team of scientists used old radar images from the Magallane missions of NASA that ended in 2004, to study the surface of Venus. They found places where chunks of crust slid and turned like “blocks of ice.” The study suggests that Venus may be generating geological activity from deep within the planet, contradicting the previous belief that the crust of Venus was a solid block; It featured a solid, immobile outer shell or lithosphere. It seems that this is not so.

Like ice floating in the ocean

Much of Venus’s fragile upper crust breaks into pieces that jostle and move, and the slow churning of Venus’s mantle beneath the surface could be responsible. Experts compare the relatively recent activity to the way ice fragments move in the sea in Earth’s polar regions.

Specifically, researchers have identified a pattern of tectonic deformation that suggests that many of the planet’s lowlands have been fragmented into discrete crustal blocks and that these blocks have moved from one another in the recent geologically past. To reach this conclusion, They created a computer model of this deformation and found that the slow movement of the planet’s interior can explain the style of tectonics seen on the surface.

“We have identified a previously unrecognized tectonic deformation pattern on Venus, one that is driven by inner motion just like on Earth, “says Paul Byrne, planetary researcher in the Department of Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at North Carolina State University and leader of the work that publishes PNAS.” Although it is different from the tectonics we currently see on Earth, it is still evidence that interior motion is expressed on the planet’s surface. “