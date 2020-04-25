Signing the WWE Title match contract on Monday at WWE RAW

Signing of the WWE Title match contract on Monday at WWE RAW. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will face each other next Monday at the Red Mark show.

The WWE champion, Drew McIntyre, will participate in a segment with his rival in Money in the Bank in the episode of WWE Raw next Monday.

During tonight’s SmackDown show, a commercial was broadcast in which McIntyre and Seth Rollins will sign a contract for their title fight at Money in the Bank on Monday. Money in the Bank is announced for Sunday, May 10.

McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against Rollins at PPV became official on Raw this Monday. After being attacked by Rollins the week before with a superkick and two stomps, McIntyre challenged Rollins to face him at Money in the Bank. Then a video was broadcast where Rollins accepted McIntyre’s challenge.

In his promo, Rollins said he did not accept the challenge out of respect or disdain, but out of necessity. Rollins said he and McIntyre have a lot in common, but the WWE universe needs a leader now more than ever. Rollins said he is an accomplished leader and that McIntyre is not.

McIntyre became the WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. His first title defense was against Big Show. It aired on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw, and WWE said it was an exclusive video after McIntyre won the Lesnar title on the second night of WrestleMania.

