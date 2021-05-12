‘Signing’ of the Red Aymeric Laporte is the most valuable Spanish center-back

Among the most expensive fenders

Manchester City center-back Aymeric Laporte already has Spanish nationality and may be summoned by Luis Enrique to play Euro 2020 with La Roja, if the Asturian coach so decides since the City player has not yet made his debut with the national team of France.

Aymeric Laporte, born 26 years ago in the French town of Agen, was trained in the Athletic Club quarry where he arrived as a youth and made his debut in the rojiblanco first team with Marcelo Bielsa. After playing 222 games with the Basques, Laporte was transferred to Manchester City in January 2018 for 65 million euros in what was one of Athletic’s biggest ever sales.

Manchester City’s nine: the most expensive defenders in history

25 João Cancelo | For € 40.4 M from Valencia CF to Juventus (2018)

& copy imago images

Data updated on April 26, 2021

24 Shkodran Mustafi | For € 41 M from Valencia CF to Arsenal (2016)

& copy imago images

23 Thiago Silva | For € 42 M from AC Milan to PSG (2012)

& copy Getty Images

22 Davinson Sánchez | For € 42 M from Ajax to Tottenhamn (2017)

& copy TM / imago images

21 Leonardo Bonucci | For € 42 M from Juventus to AC Milan (2017)

& copy imago images

20 Dayot Upamecano | For € 42.5 M from Leipzig to Bayern (2021)

& copy imago images

19 Nicolás Otamendi | For € 44.5 M from Valencia to Man City (2015)

& copy imago images

18 Eliaquim Mangala | For € 45 M from Porto to Man City (2014)

& copy Getty Images

17 Nathan Aké | For € 45.3 M from Bournemouth to Man City (2020)

& copy imago images

16 Rio Ferdinand | For € 46 M from Leeds to Man United (2002)

& copy TM / imago images

15 Ferland Mendy | For € 48 M from Lyon to Real Madrid (2019)

& copy imago images

14 David Luiz | For € 49.5 M from Chelsea to PSG (2014)

& copy TM / imago images

13 Éder Militão | For € 50 M from Porto to Real Madrid (2019)

& copy imago images

12 Ben Chilwell | For € 50.2 M from Leicester to Chelsea (2020)

& copy imago images

11 Kyle Walker | For € 52.7 M from Tottenhamn to Man City (2017)

& copy imago images

10 Aaron Wan-Bissaka | For € 55 M from Crystal Palace to Man United (2019)

& copy imago images

9 John Stones | For € 55.6 M from Everton to Man City (2016)

& copy imago images

8 Benjamin Mendy | For € 57.5 M from Monaco to Man City (2017)

& copy imago images

7 Aymeric Laporte | For € 65 M from Athletic to Man City (2017)

& copy imago images

6 João Cancelo | For € 65 M from Juventus to Man City (2019)

& copy TM / imago images

5 Rúben Days | For € 68 M from Benfica to Man City (2020)

& copy imago images

4 Lucas Hernández | For € 80 M from Atlético to Bayern (2019)

& copy imago images

3 Virgil van Dijk | For € 84.7 M from Southampton to Liverpool (2017)

& copy imago images

2 Matthijs de Ligt | For € 85.5 M from Ajax to Juventus (2019)

& copy imago images

1 Harry Maguire | For € 87 M from Leicester to Man United (2019)

& copy imago images

Actually, Laporte paid in the Professional Football League the 65 million euros that appeared in the termination clause of his contract with the Bilbao team to sign for City, which made the footballer one of the 10 most expensive defenders in the history.

Aymeric Laporte is valued at 50 million euros

In terms of market value, Aymeric Laporte is with 50 million euros the most valuable Spanish defender of the moment, equaled with the Villarreal CF youth player Pau Torres. The two most valued Iberian plants on the market exceed Mario Hermoso by 15 million and double the value of Íñigo Martínez.

In addition to Torres and Martínez, the other defenders who have counted the most for Luis Enrique are Sergio Ramos (14 million), Eric García and Diego Llorente, the latter two are valued at 20 million euros. Good news for Laporte is that, thanks to the possibility of expanding the squad lists of each team from 23 to 26 players, Spain could include five centers in the call-up.

The most valuable players of the 2021 European Under-21

50 Aaron Ramsdale (England / Sheffield United) – market value: € 12M

& copy imago images

49 Colin Dagba (France / PSG) – market value: € 12M

& copy imago images

48 Fran Beltrán (Spain / Celta) – market value: € 12M

& copy imago images

47 Conor Gallagher (England / West Brom) – market value: € 12M

& copy imago images

46 Rhian Brewster (England / Sheffield United) – market value: € 12M

& copy imago images

45 Myron Boadu (Netherlands / Alkmaar) – market value: € 12M

& copy imago images

44 Gedson Fernandes (Portugal / Galatasaray) – market value: € 12.5M

& copy imago images

43 Alban Lafont (France / Nantes) – market value: € 12.5M

& copy imago images

42 Faitout Maouassa (France / Rennes) – market value: € 13M

& copy TM / imago images

41 Florentino (Portugal / Monaco) – market value: € 13M

& copy imago images

40 Emile Smith Rowe (England / Arsenal) – market value: € 13M

& copy imago images

39 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands / PSV) – market value: € 14M

& copy imago images

38 Brahim Díaz (Spain / AC Milan) – market value: € 14M

& copy imago images

37 Noni Madueke (England / PSV) – market value: € 14M

& copy imago images

36 Odsonne Edouard (France / Celtic) – market value: € 15M

& copy imago images

35 Gonzalo Villar (Spain / Roma) – market value: € 15M

& copy imago images

34 Pedro Gonçalves (Portugal / Sporting) – market value: € 15M

& copy imago images

33 Martín Zubimendi (Spain / Real Sociedad) – market value: € 15M

& copy imago images

32 Ander Barrenetxea (Spain / Real Sociedad) – market value: € 15M

& copy TM / imago images

31 Tom Davies (England / Everton) – market value: € 16M

& copy imago images

30 Aurélien Tchouaméni (France / Monaco) – market value: € 16M

& copy TM / imago images

29 Ridle Baku (Germany / Wolfsburg) – market value: € 17M

& copy imago images

28 Illan Meslier (France / Leeds) – market value: € 17M

& copy imago images

27 Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands / Alkmaar) – market value: € 17.5M

& copy TM / imago images

26 Todd Cantwell (England / Norwich) – market value: € 18M

& copy imago images

25 Justin Kluivert (Netherlands / RB Leipzig) – market value: € 18M

& copy imago images

24 Eddie Nketiah (England / Arsenal) – market value: € 18M

& copy imago images

23 Riqui Puig (Spain / FC Barcelona) – market value: € 18M

& copy imago images

22 Eberechi Eze (England / Crystal Palace) – market value: € 20M

& copy imago images

21 Marc Cucurella (Spain / Getafe) – market value: € 20M

& copy imago images

20 Noa Lang (Netherlands / Club Brugge) – market value: € 20M

& copy imago images

19 Max Aarons (England / Norwich) – market value: € 20M

& copy imago images

18 Amine Gouiri (France / Nice) – market value: € 20M

& copy imago images

17 Ryan Sessegnon (England / Hoffenheim) – market value: € 20M

& copy imago images

16 Dwight McNeil (England / Burnley) – market value: € 22M

& copy imago images

15 Ben Godfrey (England / Everton) – market value: € 25M

& copy TM / imago images

14 Boubakary Soumaré (France / Lille) – market value: € 23M

& copy TM / imago images

13 Mattéo Guendouzi (France / Hertha) – market value: € 25M

& copy imago images

12 Trincão (Portugal / FC Barcelona) – market value: € 25M

& copy imago images

11 Benoît Badiashile (France / Monaco) – market value: € 25M

& copy imago images

10 Sven Botman (Netherlands / Lille) – market value: € 25M

& copy imago images

9 Jonathan Ikoné (France / Lille) – market value: € 28M

& copy imago images

8 Wesley Fofana (France / Leicester) – market value: € 30M

& copy imago images

7 Curtis Jones (England / Liverpool) – market value: € 30M

& copy imago images

6 Boubacar Kamara (France / Marseille) – market value: € 32M

& copy TM / imago images

5 Sandro Tonali (Italy / AC Milan) – market value: € 32M

& copy imago images

4 Ibrahima Konaté (France / RB Leipzig) – market value: € 35M

& copy TM / imago images

3 Callum Hudson-Odoi (England / Chelsea) – market value: € 35M

& copy imago images

2 Jules Koundé (France / Sevilla) – market value: € 60M

& copy TM / imago images

1 Eduardo Camavinga (France / Rennes) – market value: € 60M

& copy imago images

Homepage