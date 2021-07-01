significant setback due to the Delta variant and restrictions

IAG with significant setbacks against the Delta variant

IAG (Iberia) follows without having a clear reference for the summer July is about to start. Outbreaks and the high incidence of some variants, like the Delta and the Delta plus, Of particular virulence in the United Kingdom, which has led to an exponential multiplication of infections in that country in recent days are partly to blame for its latest falls.

On Monday, the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that any British tourist who wants to come to Spain must either be vaccinated with both doses or bring a negative PCR if it comes from the islands. Let us remember that 1 in 5 tourists who come to our country comes from there.

Something that countered the British announcement that it was removing from the amber list, in its establishment of traffic lights to indicate which trips the Downing Street government advises or not to the Balearic Islands, an accolade for tourism in the Spanish islands.

And even the Competition decision on the increase in airport rates decided by AENA until 2026, which IAG had criticized, did not help either. The CNMC advocates a reduction in rates of 0.44% up to five years from now to the increase that the airport manager wanted to implement, of 3.29%.

In its stock chart we see how the perfect storm continues to affect and in what way to value. Presents consecutive cuts in the last six sessions with a cumulative fall of 13.2%, In the month the cut exceeds 16.4% and therefore annual income is minimized. The value has only risen by 13.23% since the beginning of the year.

IAG annual price

For Antonio Espín, the independent analyst IAG “apparently there is a continuation figure in progress here and there are many securities in a situation very similar to this. Resistance at 2.40 euros, I think it is not bad and exceeding those 2.40, it can take you about 3 euros per share. So I see it well ”.

In addition, José Antonio González, technical analyst for Investment Strategies highlights that IAG “gradually registers a sequence of decreasing highs and increasing lows, an oscillation around its simple moving average of 40 periods or in the medium term, whose slope flattens out, which outlines a consolidation process in the form of a symmetrical triangle, a trend continuation figure, bullish in this case, which allows prioritizing an upcoming attack on the hardiness zone comprised around 2,683 / 2,575 euros per share ”.

IAG on daily chart with mean amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

IAG technical analysis chart of the value

And finally, the premium indicators of Investment Strategies mark us a clearly revised downward note for the value by two points until registering the 6.5 of the 10 total points. IAG shows on the positive a long-term uptrend, a total moment, which, in its two aspects, slow and fast, is positive. Also the long-term business volume that is growing and the volatility in the medium term, decreasing for the value.

In the negative highlights the downtrend in the medium term, the business volume, in the medium term also that is decreasing for the value to which the long-term volatility joins, measured in terms of the range of amplitude that is increasing.

