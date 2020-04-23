In the last year, subscription clubs have moved forward at an impressive speed, what was previously purchased monthly started to be delivered regularly to people.

Experts affirm that the proof of this is in the numbers of the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABCom). Business involving subscription clubs has advanced significantly in Brazil, with an increase of 167% in the last 3 years. Experts believe that the current numbers are expected to multiply in the coming years, as logistics strengthens and the creativity of new entrepreneurs seduces consumers.

Dr. Lissandra Bigliatto, businesswoman, explains that the purpose of Clube da Lili is to promote female personal care and guide women to take better care of their health and self-esteem. “Women can be anything they want!”, He says. In this sense, female self-esteem and rejuvenation are important allies to continue in the endeavor.

In this club, women receive guidance on how to take better care of their health, in addition to the help of a psychologist with individualized tips. Every month subscribers receive a kit with organic products prepared exclusively by Dr. Lissandra, knowledge brought from trips to France and Germany.

Dr. Lissandra Bigliatto, a businesswoman, says that the club has grown more than she expected in the month of launch, this reveals that in fact there is a great demand for this segment.

With a broad background, Dr. Lissandra works as a pharmacist, cosmetologist and specializes in orthomolecular nutrition and homeopathy. He dedicates part of his time to generate relevant content on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and podcasts on Spotify on a daily basis. Your YouTube channel has over 2.4 million views.

The importance of female empowerment

Women have not always had space like today. Not being enough, more dialogue is needed. It is very present in networks and places about female empowerment, but what is it after all? Clube da Lili provides relevant content for women.

One of the most prominent terms in social media, female empowerment has come into evidence in society. Female empowerment is nothing more than the awareness of the individual to his place of social right. It is an expression that aims at the conscience of women in order to overcome any attempt to impose it. Empowered women use natural cosmetics from Lili’s club.

The rejuvenation and joy of women

According to Dr. Lisandra, women who take care of themselves are happier. Women’s self-esteem is the engine of thousands of actions around the world. In this sense, Psychology plays a fundamental role in recognizing and enabling tools to conquer the famous female self-esteem. Noting the importance of a specialist to work on self-esteem, Lili’s club has a Psychologist for women.

Rejuvenation consists of aesthetic techniques to prevent or even treat facial aging. Age is enough for everyone, isn’t it? It is possible to age well. That’s because these techniques are able to prevent the loss of skin elasticity, the fall of tissues, muscles and fat. In addition, the Lili club can offer you natural cosmetics to help rejuvenate women.

The Club of Lili

More than 20 years of experience. Several women attended and satisfied. Travel to Germany and France with the sole aim of improving even more. Offers quality, natural cosmetics, and even gives you the choice of package. All this at a price that fits in your pocket.

To know the Clube da Lili, just access: www.clubedalili.com.br

“Innovating is fundamental, I do not give up dedicating myself to women”, says Dr. Lissandra about an exclusivity, a closed group on WhatsApp where she talks directly with subscribers.

Website: https://www.clubedalili.com.br

