Signature 911: this is the electric Porche 964 with 500 hp

Porsche has shown with its Taycan that it is possible to experience the feeling of sportiness on board an electric car, and many wonder when an electric 911 will see the light or whatever you want to call it. At the moment that future seems distant, although thanks to the English specialist Everrati Today it is possible to drive an electric nine-eleven: Signature 911 is his latest project and it is a Fully restored 964 with a 500hp electric drivetrain.

The Signature 911 is presented as a reversible conversion kit for almost € 300,000

Like Lunaz, the people of Everrati are dedicated to giving a second life to the most special classics by restoring them and replacing their old thermal mechanics with an electric drive. This is the case of the 964 of 1991 that occupies these lines, which is presented as a conversion kit on sale for £ 250,000 (about € 290,000), a price to which you have to add taxes and the base vehicle, but which has the advantage of being a fully reversible transformation.

The jewel in the crown of this conversion is the 500 hp and 500 Nm torque electric motor that sends the force to the rear axle of the German sports car, a mechanism that even doubles the original power of the access variants. So declare a 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4 seconds and as a weak point, a low autonomy close to 240 km thanks to a battery capacity of 53 kWh.

To reach the final result, a healthy and accident-free 964 has been started, which has been completely disassembled and whose body has received a water jet treatment until it is bare. From there he has undergone a painstaking restoration procedure in which panels such as those of the doors, the hood or the roof have been replaced by ones in carbon fiber, thus achieving a substantial reduction in the final weight, in addition to providing it with the wide body kit for which the original bumpers have been used. At the interior level it can be customized to taste, including air conditioning or the well-known multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that Porsche offers for its classic models.

In terms of driving experience, there is no doubt that this Signature 911 will be up to the task, because for its tuning it has been trusted Tim harvey, an experienced racing driver who won the British Touring Car Championship and linked to the Porsche brand. Thus, it retains the original aluminum arms, which have been conveniently restored by replacing the different silent blocks and being offered with two different suspensions, a more comfortable and a more sporty setting adjustable in five levels.

Regarding the braking system, in addition to including the function of regenerative braking present in almost all seriously electrified vehicles, it has been updated with a team signed by Brembo, putting the final note a wide catalog of wheels in 17 and 18 inches.