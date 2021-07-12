Signal, the ultra-secure app that wants to dethrone WhatsApp

We live in constant concern for privacy. Generally, we are not aware of the extent of our personal data once it is launched on the network. On the other hand, the use of messaging applications is a constant. Since WhatsApp appeared in 2009, similar applications have emerged to facilitate the task of communication. Be it WhatsApp, Telegram or a simple SMS, communicate in a non-verbal way it is a necessity. But the beginning of the year was not very positive for the green application owned by Facebook. Some draconian accepting conditions of acceptance of their privacy guidelines put the cry in the sky of millions of users. Some began to switch to other options en masse, but a tweet from Elon Musk was enough for Signal to be the favorite. Although this app had been available for some time, the recommendation of the founder of Tesla triggered interest in Signal.

What is Signal?

A messaging application like another, but which has the virtue of being extremely safe and of not collecting personal data of any kind, something that, for example, WhatsApp does indiscriminately. This app is endorsed by such relevant figures from the technological world as Edward Snowden, a renowned activist and publicist on privacy o Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter. Although WhatsApp or Telegram also boast end-to-end encryption, in Signal it seems to go a bit further. Here it is not considered as an option, but as a standard. For example, you can personally check that the server is working properly and that you are communicating with the right person using security numbers. It is a standard developed by Signal that verifies the privacy of communications.

In fact, in the application there is no type of tracking, no data is sold to third parties or advertising in any way. Something that you apparently did on WhatsApp, but we know that Facebook is the owner of this application and that it has not precisely been an example of good practices in the treatment of its users’ data. The Cambridge Analytica case was a real bombshell that made Mark Zuckerberg testify in Congress. If you are concerned about privacy, you should at least take a look at this app and get to know it in a little more depth. Now, perhaps a consideration should be made about its use.

Who is on Signal?

Despite the fact that this application is very user-friendly in terms of its interface, you will not have any problem starting to use it, its main handicap does not come in the application itself. Take the test and count how many contacts you have on WhatsApp. Now go to Signal and count the ones that appear here. There are probably no more than 20 contacts, which is a real handicap when it comes to establishing communication. Users continue to use WhatsApp or Telegram in bulk, and if there is someone who has Signal installed, it is either because they downloaded it at the time and forgot to delete it, or because they are really concerned about their privacy, but they do not repeatedly communicate with them.

It’s a real shame, because this app offers advanced features that are well suited. You can make video calls with full clarity, voice calls, send messages that self-destruct in the time you want or hide the icon of your mobile phone application, among many functionalities. But that you receive a message through this application it is still surprising. At least in Spain, its use has not become widespread and WhatsApp continues to win by a landslide.