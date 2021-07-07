Signal, the safe alternative to WhatsApp and Telegram

WhatsApp is the king of instant messaging with more than 2,000 million active users per month. It is followed by Facebook Messenger, with 1.3 billion, Asians WeChat (1,225) and QQ (595) and further afield, Telegram (550) and Snapchat (528). But there is another player who wants to make a name for himself. It’s about Signal. At the beginning of the year it had only 40 million users, but it is going gaining followers.

Already in 2014 he had the public support of Edward Snowden and the Electronic Frontier Foundation. But the big leap to popularity has come since 2019 thanks to the fact that the European Union has decided to adopt Signal as secure messaging tool instead of WhatsApp. This includes all employees of all European institutions, notably the European Commission. What’s more, even the press dedicated to covering European news has been invited to switch to Signal.

If you are satisfied with WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger or Apple Messages, good for you. But if you are curious and would like to try Signal, we propose a series of tasks and tricks so that you can get started in this messaging app from a security and privacy approach.

What makes Signal more secure?

But let’s go in parts. Why should I pay attention to Signal if my friends and contacts are on WhatsApp? The conversations you have there may not seem important to you, but the information you share it may be available to others.

For work reasons or to be more secure talking about any topic with your contacts, Signal offers several features focused on privacy. On its official page you will get more information.

End-to-end encryption Proprietary open source security protocol Ad-free Non-profit

All these security features would be of no use if you can’t do the same with Signal than with WhatsApp or Telegram. In that sense, this is what this app gives of itself:

Send messages, voice notes, photos, videos, GIFs, files… Calls and video calls. Encrypted stickers. Group chats and individual conversations. Block annoying users. Available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad.

Check Signal’s security figures

Each individual Signal chat has a security number that allows you to verify the security of your messages and calls. You can check that figure by entering an individual chat. Then we click on the chat header and select See safety figures.

To verify these security figures with your contact, you can use a QR code, compare the numerical code visually or audibly or use the icon Share to copy it to the clipboard.

If a chat has been verified, a check mark will appear in the chat header. We can check individual conversations by tapping the corresponding button in See safety figures.

Disappearing messages

Although it is not a perfect security measure, since a capture or photograph can be taken, Signal has the possibility of send disappearing messages over time. Messages that expire. These messages differ in that they include a clock that counts down. The time interval you can set goes from 5 seconds to 1 week.

To activate the messages that disappear you must enter an individual chat, click on the name of the contact or chat settings and then on Disappearance of messages. You can choose the expiration interval and start sending messages that will disappear after that interval.

You may disable this option whenever you want. Of course, you can not intersperse normal messages with messages that disappear. That is, this option will be useful to maintain a conversation more than to send a simple message.

Screen lock for Signal

In addition to blocking the screen of your iPhone or Android, you can block the Signal app itself. One more security measure for prevent someone from looking your conversations. Telegram, for example, also integrates this option.

Thus, when you access your phone, you will have to unlock it. But, you will also have to unlock when you open Signal. To activate this option you must go to Signal settings and activate the screen lock. You will also need to configure the lock interval.

The lock “uses your phone’s PIN, passkey or biometric authentication (for example, your fingerprint, TouchID or FaceID).”

Prevent screenshots

An interesting curiosity so that your Signal conversations do not leave Signal. Prevent your contacts take a screenshot chat without your permission.

You can activate this security feature from the Signal settings, in the section of Privacy. There you will see the option Screen Protection. Once activated, if someone takes a screenshot, a blue screen will appear above the texts.

Clear history in case of emergency

Like any messaging application worth its salt, Signal allows delete content that we have generated: messages, calls, attachments … Come on, what is known as history.

If you are very jealous of your privacy and Signal’s security measures are not enough, you can choose to delete history from time to time so as not to record your conversations. At least on your device.

In Signal, we go to the profile. Then we enter Data & Storage> Manage Storage. Finally we click on Delete message history. You will have to confirm by clicking on Get rid of.

Anyway you can delete single messages and chats, one by one. It is a less drastic measure and will allow you to see what you are erasing. Just touch and hold the message or chat and you will see the option Get rid of correspondent.

Blur faces in photos

A curious function of Signal has to do with blurring the faces of people that appear in the photos you share. A way of protect identity of those people.

To use this option we select the image to send, click on the corresponding icon, which you will find at the top of the screen, and you will see the change instantly. The process is automatic. And if it doesn’t detect faces well, you can do it manually.

Also in Ezanime.net