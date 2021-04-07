Signal messaging app adds MobileCoin payment feature

To provide more options to its users, the private messaging app Signal has added a new payment feature called MobileCoin (MOB).

The new payment feature is based on Stellar (XLM) blockchain technology. It will offer protection to the privacy of users while working efficiently with different mobile devices.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Some users may think that the launch of the new feature was long overdue, considering that it is rumored to be rolled out in 2019 when Facebook launched its Libra.

The new feature is available to UK users only

The high speed privacy payment feature will allow users to send cryptocurrencies to other users privately. However, the feature is only available to UK users for now, according to the firm.

MobileCoin is available on iOS and Android platforms. Furthermore, it only offers support for MobileCoin’s MOB cryptocurrency, which is specifically designed for use on smartphones.

In January, Signal was planning a private crypto payment. Signal’s head of growth and communication Jun Harada commented on the new feature.

He stated that the company’s goal has always been to give users full control of their data. With the MobileScan design, users now have full access to their account balance, funds, and full transaction history. He added,

You can also transfer your funds at any time if you want to switch to another application or service.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

MobileScan will improve user privacy

Signal Moxie Marlinspike CEO also commented on the new feature that makes it easier for users.

He described Signal’s new payments feature as a way to extend the company’s privacy protections to payments that have the same seamless experience that is offered for other encrypted conversations.

He added that some other payment functions built into other messaging apps link users’ bank accounts. But what the company has accomplished with MobileScan is to provide an avenue for a user to send funds so that only the sender and recipient can track or observe the transaction.