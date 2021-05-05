Signal is accused by Facebook after revealing its practices with the data

Facebook appears willing to defend itself against any accusations related to its data collection practices. The social network has accused Signal of mounting a campaign against it with the aim of “getting publicity”.

«This is a Signal trick, which didn’t even try to run these ads, and we are not closing your ad account for trying to do so, “said Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne, according to Alex Kantrowitz, a CNBC contributor.

“If Signal had tried to run the ads, a couple of them would have been rejected because our advertising policies prohibit ads that claim you have a specific medical condition or sexual orientation,” he adds.

We absolutely did try to run these. The ads were rejected, and Facebook disabled our ad account. These are real screenshots, as Facebook should know. pic.twitter.com/6ZKiA6nr2e – Signal (@signalapp) May 5, 2021

The executive also considers that Signal’s true intentions were get publicity in your favor, instead of running the ads that ended up being rejected by Facebook.

About Signal’s ad account, Facebook admits it temporarily disabled it in March, but it defends itself arguing that it was a measure derived from a payment problem.

The origin of the controversy between Facebook and Signal

The conflict between Signal and Facebook has its origin in an attempt by the company behind the privacy-focused messaging app to make people aware of the risks involved in providing access to personal data.

To carry out its experiment, Signal created a highly targeted advertising campaign on Facebook and Instagram, with strong messages explaining how those posts had reached users.

The images, as we can see in the example, highlighted some of the personal data that social networks can collect.

«You are seeing this ad because you are a practitioner with a master in art history. Also divorced. This ad used your location to see that you are in London. Your online activity shows that you are engaging in the boxing, and you’re probably getting there in your new motorcycle«.

Signal said that “Facebook is more than willing to sell visibility into people’s lives, unless it’s to tell them how their data is being used.”

The messaging app was blunt in terms of blocking his account. “Being transparent about how ads use people’s information is apparently enough to get you kicked out,” he said.

Facebook, in the crosshairs of privacy

As awareness of data collection grows, the horizon grows darker for Facebook. The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has been in the eye of the storm, mainly, since the arrival of iOS 14.5.

It’s not just about Signal. The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system adopted strong changes around privacy. Because App Tracking Transparency, developers must request permission before using the identifier of advertising (IDFA).

When the new privacy feature was announced, Facebook raised a cry. He quickly accused Apple of attacking the free Internet and small advertisers.

As if that wasn’t enough, he added additional pop-up notifications on Facebook and Instagram to try to convince users to accept the recently exposed follow by Signal.

