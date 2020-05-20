Signal, since its inception, has raised the banner of privacy. They defend having created the platform so that “your information is in your hands and not ours.” A plus that can bring with it some undesirable consequences such as the total loss of data irreversibly.

“It means that if your hands accidentally lose your phone in the bathroom, the information you have on Signal is lost along with it.”they explain.

To avoid these risks, the latest version of the applications is introducing the Signal PIN. A system based on the Secure Value Recovery program introduced in December that aims to allow data such as profile, configuration and people blocked in Signal to be recovered safely in case we lose or change devices.

Signal PIN, a solution that continues to prioritize privacy

The PIN codes that from now on will be necessary in our relationship with the instant messaging service have at least four characters. Although they can be longer and contain, in addition to numbers, letters.

Signal PINs will allow you to recover data such as profile, settings and people blocked in Signal in case we lose or change devices

This key, however, will not be recoverable. Why? Because Signal does not have access to our data and therefore does not have access to our PIN if we forget it. However, in order to burn it in our memory, the platform ensures that applications will help us remember our password with periodic reminders.

The Signal PINs, they explain, will allow us to offer new functionalities in the future and one of the first, which they already openly pose, is to stop linking service accounts so directly to phone numbers. “PINs will also help facilitate new features such as addresses that are not exclusively based on phone numbers, as the system address book will no longer be a viable way to maintain your network,” they say.

Share



Signal incorporates PIN codes to depend less on the phone number and allow data migration