Signal gives a blow of effect: it hacks the company that threatened to steal the data of its users | Technology

Signal continues to fight back against the Cellebrite company. After denying that the software of this company could hack their application, today they have revealed the operation of their spyware and claim to have found vulnerabilities in it.

The BBC published an article at the end of 2020 indicating that the Israeli company Cellebrite claimed to be able to decrypt the messages of the Signal application. This company also boasted of having interrupted the communications of “gang members, drug traffickers and even protesters.”

Signal denied that information and mocked the company’s work, but months later the war continues. The creator of the messaging app, Moxie marlinspike claims his team managed to break into the code of the Cellebrite spy app and discovered several vulnerabilities.

Signal is known for being the messaging app alternative to WhatsApp that most vehemently defends the privacy and security of its users. Like the Facebook app, it uses end-to-end encryption to protect messages from any strange gaze and adds a number of other cool security features. In addition, they have positioned themselves on more than one occasion on the side of activists, journalists and protesters, against governments that wanted to control the online activity of these people.

On the other hand is Cellebrite, a company that has created two softwares that allow the authorities to unlock and access the data of the suspects’ phones. Called UFED (Universal Foresenic Extraction Device) and Physical Analyzer, and would serve as a tool for authoritarian regimes such as Venezuela, Russia and Belarus or China to spy on journalists and activists around the world. Signal even accuses them of working for paramilitary groups in countries like Myanmar.

At the time, Signal denied and mocked the statements of the Israeli company. They accused them of being amateurs and ridiculed the techniques with which the company had claimed to be able to hack Signal’s encryption code. Now, Signal has decided to fight back even harder and has published an article explaining vulnerabilities in Cellebrite’s software.

“One way to explain Cellebrite products is that if someone physically holds your unlocked device in their hands, they could open whatever apps they want and take screenshots of everything on it to save and review later. Cellebrite essentially automates that process. for someone with your cell phone “explains Signal.

Namely, UFED creates a backup of the mobile in Windows using adb backup command on Android and iTunes on iPhone. Later, this copy is processed with Physical Analyzer to be able to search for the relevant data. When Cellebrite says that it can hack Signal, it means that it can show the data extracted from the mobile that they have copied in the second program. With this technique they could see the messages of WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, photos and messages that you have published on Facebook.

You are not hacking an application, but the phone it is installed on. The end-to-end encryption used by Signal and WhatsApp, encrypts all messages on the mobile from which they are sent and sends them encrypted to the mobile that receives them, so only the sender and receiver can see them. We explain it more in depth in this video.

“By a really incredible coincidence, I recently went out for a walk when I saw a small package fall from a truck in front of me,” thus explains Signal how he got the Cellebrite kit (Sarcasm Mode ON). After analyzing it, they have seen that this spyware is not protected against possible attacks.

Signal threatens to disclose the vulnerabilities of the company: “Of course, we are willing to responsibly disclose the specific vulnerabilities that we know of to Cellebrite if they do the same with all the vulnerabilities that they use in their physical extraction and other services to their respective providers, now and in the future”.