Signal, the application of encrypted messaging recommended by Edward Snowden, entered the Top 10 of the most downloaded apps for the first time in its history. The wave of protests in the United States was the catalyst for people to find safe alternatives to communicate.

According to App Annie, Signal became one of the 10 most downloaded iOS apps. Recode reports that a similar phenomenon occurred in 2016, when Donald Trump was the winner in the United States elections. One of the many advantages of Signal is that Allows you to message or make video calls without fear that the communication will be intercepted by the police.

The app gained notoriety a few years ago when it was recommended by Snowden as a secure communication client. Signal was created in 2015 by merging TextSecure encrypted messaging with RedPhone voice calls. Since that time the app evolved and is currently an alternative for those who care about their privacy.

Signal is a tool to communicate in protests

Photo: Elvert Barnes

In the event that the mobile is confiscated, the owner can be sure that his communications will not be intervened or hacked. In addition to Signal, another that saw an increase in downloads was Citizen. People use Citizen as a real-time alert system to anticipate police movements.

The app sends notifications of what happens around the user. The Google Play description reads that Citizen can notify you of a crime in progress before the police respond. Another feature of this application is that of view videos in real time of people who are broadcasting from the scene.

To Signal and Citizen are added a series of recommendations shared by protest groups. A few days ago, a compilation of tips from activists from lebanon. The document contains advice on what clothes to wear, what to add to the backpack and how to react when you are hit by tear gas or a police officer sprays you with pepper spray.

Among the technology tips is asked do not send SMS messages or make conventional calls since they would be intercepted by the police. Activists recommend Signal and applications with self-destructing messages. It is also advisable to deactivate the location in real time, the biometric unlocking of the mobile and learn to turn off or send help messages using the SOS option, present on iPhone and Samsung mobiles.

