“Sign up, we are going to sweep you at the polls”

The spokesperson for Más País in Congress, Íñigo Errejón, has told this Saturday “to all the bullies of insults, threats and bullets” that before sending them “check the accounts well” and “target everyone” those who are going to vote for the progressive forces.

“Sign up for us, it is us, we are the people of Más Madrid, the ones who are going to sweep you away at the polls,” said Errejón during a rally in Leganés that the candidate of Más Madrid has closed to the regional elections on May 4, Mónica Garcia.

Errejón has referred to the threatening letters with bullet cartridges that the former vice president of the Government and candidate of United We Can received this week, Pablo Iglesias; the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; and the general director of the Civil Guard, Maria Gamez.

“We don’t have bullets, we have ballots (…) we don’t have ‘cetmes’, we have our bodies, we have our hearts“, Errejón stressed.

He also stressed that, in the Madrid elections, a vote for the current president and candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), “It is a vote to the extreme right and a vote to hate Vox.”

“Whoever is voting for Ayuso, whoever is voting for the PP, is voting to hate, is voting for those who sow fear against the humble, “he said, while indicating that” the most serious thing is not the threats, “but that Ayuso” aspires to govern with them. “

Errejón has abounded in that a society in which each one is isolated is “fertile” for hatred, for which he has called to defend rights “in the street, coming together as a people.”

“Alone they defeat us, together we always win,” said the deputy, who stressed that the left “has turned the polls around” and that now depends on the mobilization of the electorate “beat those who said that the powerful always win.”

He has also charged against Ayuso and Vox the number 2 of García’s candidacy, Pablo Gómez Perpinyà, who thinks that the president “is delighted” with Vox’s speech because “it is instrumental to him.”

“They are the same ones who have been ruling Madrid for 25 years, they are the boys of Esperanza Aguirre and Ignacio González, they are the rebellious boys of the New Generations of the PP, who now instead of combing their hair to one side as José María Aznar did, well they go with their heads shaved“, has affirmed.

Of the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has said that “It is an ultra that has changed Pachá glasses for protein shakesBut it’s essentially the same: corruption, brick, and neo-conservatism. “