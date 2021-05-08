Disney + has become one of the best streaming platforms to hire, especially if we are in Spain. And it is not for less, since although there are platforms such as Netflix, this service has managed to host more than 90 million users since its launch in 2019.

Its popularity has transcended on a large scale, bringing to your screens the most relevant classics of your time and original productions that have touched the hearts of many people (Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Disney classics) under one Ultra HD quality (4k) Awesome.

Being one of the strongest streaming services globally, many want to be part of it. For this reason, in this article we will show you how to sign up for Disney + and sign up step by step, but first take a look at its plans and all it has to offer.

How to download Disney + movies and series

Plans and services

Before hiring Disney + you need to inform yourself about their plans. Below, you can see all the price modalities of the system from the February 23, 2021.

For now, Disney + It only has two service plans: 8.99 euros per month and the possibility of saving 16% with a single annual payment of 89.99 euros per year, a really cheap fee if we take into account all the content offered by its extensive catalog. However, permanence is not mandatory, so you can unsubscribe at any time.

So you can hire Disney + to see their movies and series

Subscription in Disney + To watch movies and series it will not take much time, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Enter Disney + from your browser and click on “Subscribe now”.Place the email and accept the terms and conditions of the contract. Now click on the button “Continue”You must add a password with a minimum of 6 digits. You can include alphanumeric and special characters. Now select a plan and the payment method (Credit card or PayPal). It will ask you to fill in the form, either with your card or PayPal account details.At the end, click the button “Accept and subscribe”.

Previously, Disney + offered a 7-day free trial from the time of subscription, but to date the system has removed this option. So there is nothing left but to subscribe for 1 month and if you don’t like it, don’t worry, since the system will not make any kind of payment to your account until the period is over.

How to contract Disney + with Movistar

To have Disney + with Movistar + is very simple, just follow these steps and start enjoying the best series and movies. Keep in mind that users who will be able to enjoy Disney + free will be those that have some of the packages available:

Total Fusion.Total Fusion Plus.Fusion Selection Plus Fiction.Fusion + Total Football.Fusion + Total Fiction.Fusion + Total Leisure.All Fusion + Premium.All Fusion with 4 mobile lines.

Now, if you have some of these packages the next step would be sign up for Disney +, to do this, do the following:

Enter the official Disney + page in Movistar. Being a Movistar customer, log in to your account by entering your username and password. “TV Section”Now look for the button “Activate Disney +”This process will redirect you to the official Disney + page. Create an account on Disney + and install the application on your mobile device and start viewing the catalog from any of the compatible devices, be it Android, iOS, TV, Smart TV or console.

If you have already reviewed your current Movistar package and none matches the ones on the list, don’t worry. Movistar also has at your disposal Movistar Cinema, which you can hire together with your package Base Fusion for only 5 euros per month, you would practically be paying 3.99 euros less at the original price.

How to contract Disney + from other devices

If you thought that for sign up for Disney + It was only possible from the official page, you are wrong. We already know that from your browser you can enter and create an account in the traditional way. You can also register from your Android or iOS mobile device, you just have to go to the official store, either Google Play Store or App Store and install the application.

And if it is a media player like Google Chromecast Y Apple tv You will also need to download the applications to create an account. However, when we talk about consoles you should visit the official pages. If it’s about Play Station 5 go into www.disneyplus.com/ps5 or www.disneyplus.com/xbox respectively if we talk about Xbox One.

Compatible Devices

In web browsers Smart TVs LG WebOS (versions higher than WebOS 3.0 or later than 2016) Smart TVs Samsung Tizen (versions 2016 or later) Android phones and tablets (with versions higher than Android 5.0) Apple iPhone and iPad (with versions iOS 11.0 or higher) Amazon Fire tablet Android TV devices (NVIDIA Shield, Mi Box…) Amazon Fire TV.Apple AirPlay.Apple TV (4th generation and later) Chromebook.Chromecast.PlayStation 4 Pro.PlayStation 4 Slim.PlayStation 4.PlayStation 5.Xbox One.Xbox One S.Xbox One X.Xbox Series X.Xbox Series S. How to install and watch Disney + on your television step by step

