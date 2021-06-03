You can now participate with 3 distances (10, 5 and the family one of 1 km) and get the official shirt of the Race … and for the children the complete kit that also includes pants and socks.

June 2, 2021 (20:05 CET)

Sign up for the “Together for the Red” Race for free

This time you will also be able to sweat your shirt like the components of our selection in the Eurocup. You will be able to add your effort to that of Koke, Busquets, Morata, Pedri, Llorente, Oyarzabal and all the members of Luis Enrique’s team.

You can now sign up for free to the 1st Race “Together for the Red”, a virtual race with 3 distances that you can do anywhere with your mobile thanks to an exclusive application. You can choose between running 10 kilometers, 5 kilometers or 1 kilometer (a special distance to do as a family with the children). A way to promote sports practice and at the same time show your support for the Spanish National Team in the face of the challenge of the next Europe.

The virtual race “Together for the Red” starts on Saturday, June 12 and will end on the same day that Spain ends its career in the European Championship, which we hope will be on July 11, winning the final in London. Once registered you can train with the application, and from June 12 you can make all the attempts you want and the application will take as valid the best of your times in each of the 3 distances.

The official T-shirt of the “Together for the Red” Race that can be obtained when registering for the test

Children receive the complete kit with the “Together with the national team” shirt, pants and socks

Registration is completely free and by doing so you will immediately receive an email with your code to access the exclusive application and the race number “Together for the Red”. By signing up you have the possibility to get the official T-shirt of the Race with the team’s crest with the world champion star for 20 euros (with shipping costs included to the peninsula). And even more special is the offer for children, Since for 20 euros they will have the complete kit consisting of a shirt, shorts and socks.

