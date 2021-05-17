Sign up for the app alerts and receive sports information on demand every second

Updated 05/17/2021 – 13:35

Do you want to be informed up to the minute of what is happening in the world of sports? Well, in the BRAND application we offer you alerts on demand, so you don’t miss a single detail of what interests you most about your team or your favorite sport. And now that two of the great events of the year are coming, You will be able to have alerts for the Eurocup and the Olympic Games.

We have a lot of options for you so that you only receive the information that interests you the most. Do you want to have the line-up of your favorite team immediately as soon as they make it official? Well then you have to be subscribed to the alerts of the BRAND app to be the first to be informed.

The direct ones, the goals of your team, the sport that you like the most … Everything you want to know first-hand you have in our application. Click on the menu, scroll down to Notifications and then you have all the options that we offer you:

BRAND News: If you like all sports, it is the appropriate alert for those like you who do not want to miss anything that happens. It is ideal for those who enjoy football, basketball, tennis, Formula 1 and any sport at any time.

Team selection: the 42 First and Second sets at a click. You can select your team, the eternal rival, the one you sympathize with or everyone in order to have the goals of each game at the moment and the best information to the second.

Football: In addition to LaLiga teams, you have the possibility of being subscribed to the Champions League, International Football and the Spanish National Team so that nothing escapes you. And this summer, the Eurocup. If you want to be informed up to the minute, sign up now.

Basketball: ACB, Euroleague and NBA to be able to be informed of all the national, continental and international basketball.

Motor: Formula 1 and motorcycling so as not to miss anything from Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Marc Márquez, Joan Rins …

Sports Center: If you are passionate about Rafa Nadal and the world of tennis or if, on the contrary, what you like the most is cycling, you can sign up for the alerts for these sports. Also Another sports like handball, badminton, boxing, winter sports … And this summer do not forget that the appointment of the Olympic Games in Tokyo arrives.

New contents: If you are interested in non-sports news, subscribe to the Tiramillas alert, if you play Fantasy follow it up to the minute by signing up for the notification of La Liga Fantasy MARCA, and if you are passionate about video games and esports, you must subscribe to Gaming. You also have the opportunity to consume all the videos on our MARCATV channel by signing up for the video alert.

New features in the app

Enjoy all the sports information in the best possible way, as well as all the live broadcasts of football, basketball, cycling, tennis … In the new version of the BRAND app we released the ‘dark mode’. Now you can enjoy BRAND in a way more adapted to low-light environments, resting your eyes and reducing the consumption of your mobile phone’s battery.

All sport, live: in our live section you will find, through the Results tab, all the sporting events that take place every day. Football, basketball, tennis, motor racing, handball, cycling … Know everything that is going to be played each day with schedules and television channel and follow all the events live when they start. You will also be able to consult the matches and competitions that will be held in the next few days to organize and review at a glance everything that has been played in the previous days.Now you can also enjoy a new service in your BRAND application (BRAND Pro), without advertisements, with higher speed and lower consumption. Subscribe and try it for a week for free.