Sign communication in pair tennis

The circuit of double, to which we do not always pay the attention it deserves during the season, will gain special relevance as of next August 23, the date where the starting gun will be given to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and start the tennis discipline. In Japan we will see some of the best players in the world forming a couple and, therefore, we must arrive with the lesson to learn to understand what is happening on the court. Have you ever asked yourself questions about communicating through the code of hands that tennis players use?

Thanks to TennisTV and an explanatory video by Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, today we bring you the different signals that occur between the protagonists and their respective meanings. We will start with the first three signs, those that are related to THE DIFFERENT SERVICES that the serving player can put on the court: serve open, serve the T, or serve the body. Three different tactics that are conveyed as follows.

TAKE OUT THE ‘T’

The thumb pointing inwards means the classic service to the ‘T’, this is the first of the three options that the net player can indicate to the server. It is the same gesture that we see in the cover image of the article.

KICK OUT

Second option, the open serve. On this occasion, the partner’s gesture will be with the little finger pointing downwards. Why? Well, we don’t know for sure, but this is how Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares explain it in the video. It is the code that has been installed and assimilated on the tour for years, although each couple can then come up with their own signs.

KNOW THE BODY

We come to the last option regarding the direction of the serve. In this third way, the player at the net will mark with the middle finger down, exactly the same as with the open serve, but with a different finger. That which dictates is a serve to the body, the only door that we still had to open and the one that will seek to inconvenience the receiver so that he leaves a placid ball to volley.

Once the three different types of serves that can be given in the pair have been reviewed, it is time to analyze the other player, THE MOVEMENT THAT THE PLAYER ON THE NET WILL MAKE. It will move? Will it stay still? Will he maintain his position on the court? Will the ball attack? These are the two basic options that our two protagonists present to us.

POACH

Open hand, with five sharp fingers pointing in all directions. What this means is that the player at the net is going to move, that he is going to cross sideways and possibly go to attack the ball. With which, the player who serves will also have to move to cover the opposite side in his area.

STAY

On the contrary, in this case the gesture is a closed fist, time to save and save on movements. What this gesture means is that the player at the net will keep his position, he will be still, and therefore his partner must also remain in his place. At least for that first point. Many times this gesture is also accompanied by a delay in the tennis player’s position on the net, with the two members of the couple going to the back of the court.

After reviewing the five possible signals that we can find in a doubles match, perhaps the most striking thing is that it is the player who is at the net who marks the play, and not the one who has the ball in his hand to serve. Of course, many times we hear how the server approves or rejects the options that his partner is proposing. Or directly, to avoid any gesture, they move a few meters away and speak it covering their mouths, so that once the tactic is decided, they enter the court to carry it out.

What do you think of the gestures? Did you know them? For those of you who play doubles, do you use your own message? We read you!