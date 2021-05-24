Sigfox and UCLM promote training in IoT | News | Connectivity

The Albacete School of Computer Engineering (ESII-AB) of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) Y Sigfox collaborate to facilitate student learning and research around the Internet of things (IoT). Through such collaboration, the provider will assign 60 free use licenses to the University so that fourth-year students of the degree in Computer Engineering can connect devices to their 0G network. This network is the first global network dedicated to powerful IoT, present in 72 countries and covering nearly 6 million square kilometers of territory.

In this way, University students will be able to study, experiment and research in the field of IoT using a connectivity standard widely used by companies and public organizations around the world. For example, organizations such as the Post Office, Securitas Direct, BMW, PSA or An Post (the Irish postal service), use the provider’s network to connect their objects and assets.

Through these licenses, unlimited duration, students will be able to connect the Arduino devices used in the classes. Arduino is an open source electronics creation platform based on free hardware and software that allows the creation of different types of microcomputers. By connecting them to the provider’s network, students will be able to prototype different use cases in practices in which they will program the devices and a server that acquires the data emitted by said devices using Sigfox as a communication network.

Sigfox and the UCLM promote training in IoT.

Previously, Sigfox and UCLM had already collaborated to provide students with user licenses.

According Francisco Manuel Delicado, professor at the Department of Computer Systems at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, “I thank Sigfox Spain for this collaboration with the UCLM, which will allow students to learn to use the Sigfox 0G network as a communication technology for the Internet of Things. Increasing their skills in a technology such as the IoT, which is presented as the basis for the development of new businesses, and which demands more experts every day for the development of innovative solutions in fields as diverse as agri-food, logistics, tele -assistance, tele-medicine, security, industry 4.0, the environment or urban traffic management ”.

For its part, Rebecca Crowe, Managing Director of Sigfox Spain, highlights that “we are happy to be able to help UCLM to bring the internet of things closer to students in a real way. Technology plays an increasingly important role in the development of new business models and in the improvement of operational processes in companies and public bodies, and for this, innovation and experimentation are essential. We are sure that this collaboration will help to advance in this sense ”.