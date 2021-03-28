Siete Villas beat Barquereño 0-1 and takes all three points

03/27/2021 at 23:36 CET

The Barquereño and the Seven Villas They ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a result of 0-1 and a victory for the Arnuerense team. The Barquereño faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last match against the Corner by a score of 1-0 and at the moment had a three-game losing streak. For his part, Seven Villas won the Revilla in his fiefdom by 3-2 and previously he also did it at home, against the SD Textile Shield by 0-1. The locals, at the end of the game, remained in tenth place in the classification, while the Seven Villas was placed in third place.

The first part of the confrontation started in an excellent way for the Seven Villas, which inaugurated the luminous one thanks to a little Fig tree. With this marker the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Barquereño who entered the game were Robert replacing Holes, while changes in the Seven Villas They were Cobo, Adrian, Ivan and Fernando, who entered to replace Ramiro, Fig tree, Ousmane and Ruben.

The referee showed four yellow cards, three for Quintanilla, Asier and Christopher, of the local team and one for Pablo, of the visiting team.

With this season-ending defeat, the Barquereño it was located in tenth place in the table with 15 points, in the position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. The Seven Villas, for its part, it was in third place with 42 points, with a position of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF at the end of the match.

Data sheetBarquereño:Angel, Quintanilla, Lucho, Christopher, Chiqui, Asier, Pablo, Hoyos (Roberto, min.86), Diaz, Ruiz and SalasSeven Villas:Álvaro, Óscar, Fernandez, Ganzabal, Ibón, Higuera (Adrián, min.72), Toño, Ousmane (Iván, min.85), Ramiro (Cobo, min.72), Pablo and Rubén (Fernando, min.89)Stadium:ChestnutGoals:Fig tree (0-1, min. 41)