The coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on companies throughout the world. Siemens, the German engineering and energy group, obtained a net attributable profit of 652 million euros between January and March 2020, second quarter of the company’s fiscal year, which represents a 64% decrease compared to the result recorded in the same period of the previous year, reported the multinational, which has withdrawn its annual forecasts.

Siemens’ turnover in the second quarter of its fiscal year reached 14,225 million euros, in line with the data from the previous year, while orders received decreased 8% year-on-year, up to 15,150 million.

In its second fiscal quarter, Siemens’ digital business cut its revenues by 9%, to 3,684 million, while the smart infrastructure area maintained its billing at 3,517 million. For its part, the mobility business of Siemens increased its turnover by 7%, to 2,263 million, while the medical technology unit billed 3,685 million, 5% more, reports Europa Press.

«We registered a robust quarter given the serious circumstances“Said Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens, who indicated that the company anticipates that the lowest point of the crisis caused by the pandemic will be reached in the fiscal third quarter, between April and June.

In the first six months of your fiscal year, Siemens obtained an attributed net profit of 1,734 million euros, 38.6% less than in the same period of its previous fiscal year, while the German company’s revenue grew 1.7%, to 28,336 million. Orders received between October 2019 and March 2020 totaled 30,016 million, 10.3% less.

The German company announced that “given the current situation” cannot continue to maintain its forecasts for the year as a wholelimiting himself to pointing out that he expects “even stronger impacts of the pandemic” on business performance in the company’s fiscal third quarter.

However, the German stated that it maintains its plan to complete the spin-off and IPO of Siemens Energy before the end of your 2020 fiscal year.