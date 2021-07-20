Siemens Gamesa sees its rating outlook reduced to “negative” by Fitch

The reduction in the forecasts for the year 2021 that Siemens-Gamesa announced last week has one of its first consequences on the part of the rating agencies. Specific, Fitch Ratings has confirmed the long-term credit rating of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), although they have their outlook worsened from ‘stable’ to negative ‘.

Fitch, what maintains the wind turbine manufacturer’s long-term rating unchanged at ‘BBB-‘, notes that the change in outlook reflects the margin decline under the company’s negative rating sensitivities “driven by the recent rise in raw material prices, which has reduced profitability margins.” However, it expects the business profile of the group controlled by the multinational Siemens “to remain strong, reflecting its strong market shares, especially in the fast-growing offshore wind market, good geographic diversification and economies of scale.”

For its part, Moody’s Investors Service has confirmed the ‘Baa3’ long-term issuer rating of the company, with a ‘negative’ outlook.

Cut back on your forecasts

Last Thursday, Siemens-Gamesa notified through the CNMV the adjustment of its forecasts downwards after anticipating higher expenses due to the increase in the price of raw materials and an increase in the estimates of the launch costs of its platform 5X, especially in Brazil, all aggravated by the negative effects produced by the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, the entity announced a modification in its sales forecast, placing them between 10,200 and 10,500 million euros. It also modified its EBIT margin from -1% to 0%. Regarding its preliminary results for the third quarter, the final data of which will be published on July 30, the company expects sales revenue of up to 2,700 million euros and losses of 150 million. It also predicts a net debt of -800 million.