The Sofia offshore wind farm, developed by the German energy giant RWE, will be located 195 km from the north-east coast of the United Kingdom and will occupy a size of 593 km2, similar to that of the island of Ibiza. The works for the construction of Sofia will start in 2023 and the installation of the turbines will begin in 2025. Once up and running, it will power more than 1.2 million British homes.

Siemens Gamesa rises strongly in the Ibex 35 after a RWE contract

Siemens-Gamesa shares lead the increases this Wednesday in the Ibex 35 by about 6% to 33.18 euros per share. After today’s rises, the shares of the company owned by Siemens erase their annual falls on the stock market and now achieve an annual return of 0.30%.

The wind turbine manufacturer explains in a statement that “Sofia will be a unique project for several reasons.” The 100 units of the SG 14-222 DD model to be installed in the park will have the longest blades in the world cast in a single piece; with their 108 meters long, each shovel is longer than the Statue of Liberty, and multiply by six the size of the blades of the world’s first wind farm, Vindeby, installed in Denmark in 1991.

In addition, Sofia will be the project in the deepest waters (35 meters) and furthest from the coast ever undertaken by Siemens Gamesa.

Siemens Gamesa began its trajectory in the British offshore market in 2011. Since then, it has installed some 1,700 wind turbines with a combined capacity of more than 8 GW. Its achievements include the installation of the three largest offshore projects in the world and the creation of a logistics center for the development of offshore wind energy in the United Kingdom, which includes a blade factory in Hull and a training center, among others.

The SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine – which was introduced to the market less than a year ago – has two other conditional orders totaling 2.94 GW: the 300 MW Hai Long project in Taiwan and the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. 2.64 GW in the United States.

With a power that can reach up to 15 MW thanks to the Power Boost function, a 222 meter diameter rotor and a total height of 252 meters, the SG 14-222 DD wind turbine sets a benchmark in the offshore wind sector and allows generating much more energy than was possible just a few years ago. The first prototype of this turbine model will be installed in Osterild, Denmark, this year.