Siemens-Gamesa rises in the stock market after being awarded an offshore wind megaproject in Taiwan

The technology multinational specialized in wind energy, Siemens-Gamesa leads the Ibex 35 revaluation table at mid-session this Wednesday. The approval of investors during the trading day is due to the fact that Siemens Gamesa has been chosen as the preferred supplier for a 1,044 MW offshore wind ‘megaproject’ in Taiwan, according to the company. Specifically, the Hai Long offshore project, with a total capacity of 1,044 MW, is made up of three wind farms: Hai Long 2A (300 MW), Hai Long 2B (232 MW) and Hai Long 3 (512 MW). The SG 14-222 DD offshore turbine, the company’s most powerful with 14 MW of power, will be installed in the three wind farms. Under the preferential supply agreement, Siemens Gamesa will be in charge of installing the turbines throughout the project, located 50 kilometers off the coast of the Changhua region, to the west of the island. The agreement, which also includes the operation and maintenance tasks of the park, is subject to the signing of the contract and the final investment decision, a milestone expected for 2022. In this way, it becomes the largest wind energy agreement marina announced to date in Taiwan, one of the world’s emerging offshore markets with the greatest potential. “With a project of this size, Siemens Gamesa continues to unleash the full power of the wind. Together with our clients, we are driving the growth of the offshore industry in the world, benefiting the country’s local economy and positively impacting society. at the same time, “said Marc Becker, CEO of the Offshore business at Siemens Gamesa. Siemens Gamesa is currently building a nacelle factory in Taichung that will start production in the third quarter of this year. Furthermore, the plant could be expanded from 2022 and thus double its number of employees. This large industrial center will play a central role in the introduction of the most advanced turbines in Asia-Pacific. The last straw for Siemens Gamesa, despite the good news from Asia, is the declines annual and quarterly more than 14% of the value, in line with the decreases of the rest of the renewables of the Spanish stock market. The debut of Ecoener this Tuesday in the m The continuous market with a fall of 15.25% has only confirmed that the companies linked to the production or commercialization of clean energy are not going through their best moment.

