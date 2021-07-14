Siemens Gamesa or Iberdrola, who does it better (right now) on the Ibex?

Siemens Gamesa and Iberdrola, who performs better on the stock market?

One thing is the numbers, and another, the interpretations that we make of them. If we established a still photo to decide who was winning the stock market race between Siemens-Gamesa and Iberdrola at this moment in 2021, it would be clear to us: the wind turbine company would lose because its falls double those of the electricity company, as the second worst value of the Ibex, compared to the fourth negative position that the second occupies in capitalization of the selective.

But beyond the truth is that the behavior of Siemens in the market is improving in front of falls shown by Iberdrola in the last month. In fact, Siemens recovers almost 6% in the last sessions in front of the 1.4% cumulative energy cuts. Despite the fact that the first loses 20% in the year and the second 8.2%

Siemens Gamesa annual price

And above all we look at how market experts make a reading of it. In the case of Siemens its potential reaches 39% of potential. Especially if we pay attention to the suggestive target price that it gives Bank of America: 38 euros per share. Despite this, they are cautious, understanding that the pressures of raw materials will be reflected in the results of a third quarter, with less protection against their competitors.

While Kepler, however, cuts by one euro, up to 31 its PO on the value for each of its titles. And JP Morgan gives one of lime and another of sand for Siemens Gamesa. Consider that you should overweighting the value in portfolios, from its previous underweight, but its upward journey is more than limited: up to 18 euros, 6% in the market.

And if we look at Iberdrola we see that Royal Bank of Canada, raises hold from underweight but with a target price that already exceeds its quotation in the market. We are talking about 10 euros per share. Bankinter, which remains neutral, is more generous, giving it up to 11.7 euros, with a potential of 10%, while the most recent rating on Iberdrola, that of Oddo BHF reaches 16% of its listed price.

Read more

Iberdrola annual price

However, its immediate future horizon can cloud everything, while the strong impact that it will have reduce by 1 billion that compensation of the benefits fallen from the sky nuclear and hydraulic power plants, which will harm it significantly like Endesa, although the effect will not be immediate, so there is room for the market to digest it.

But the most immediate aspect impacts against the waterline of the electric company: reputational damage what can I suppose the imputation before a piece of the Villarejo case, both from the president, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, as well as Iberdrola Renovables, although he detaches himself from it.

An influence that can revert beyond the immediate, in the medium term and in a significant way, as legal events unfold. And not only private investors, but mainly institutional investors, with an eye on funds.

If we make a comparison between the technical indicators of Investment Strategies of the two securities, we see that Siemens Gamesa comes out ahead. In fact, although in both cases the score is very low, the truth is that that of Siemens Gamesa reaches 4.5 points compared to 2 for Iberdrola. The first in bounce mode and the second in bearish mode.

Siemens Gamesa premium indicators Ei

Although, paradoxically, in both cases it is an improvement in their score: half a point for Siemens and one for Iberdrola. Among the commonalities we only find two: the long-term downtrend the total slow positive moment and volatility, which in both cases is increasing in the long term.

Iberdrola premium indicators Ei

Among the differences, all the others, upward trend for Siemens Gamesa in the medium term, bearish for Iberdrola, the total slow moment that is positive for Iberdrola and negative for Siemens and in the opposite way the fast moves: good for the wind turbine company and bad for the energy company, the long volume, favorable for Siemens and decreasing for Iberdrola. And finally, the range of amplitude that is decreasing in the medium term for Siemens and increasing for Iberdrola.

In short, they are two companies whose projection on the stock market does not have the future clarity of the recovery, with many questions along the way and in which to invest with caution. Although if you have to decide on one, it seems that right now, everything points better for Siemens Gamesa, despite the expectation of US tariffs on the export of wind towers. Although by the minimum.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.