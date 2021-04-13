Siemens Gamesa meets the requirements for the supply of 69 wind turbines to Crosswind

Apr 13 (Reuters) – Spanish renewables group Siemens Gamesa announced on Monday that contractual requirements have been met to proceed with Crosswind’s firm order for 60 wind turbines for an offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

On February 11, Siemens Gamesa announced the signing of a contract with Crosswind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, for the supply of 69 SG 11.0-200 DD ‘offshore’ wind turbines for the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm (759 MW). The contract includes service and maintenance work for 15 years and the turbines are scheduled to enter service in 2023.

Through a statement to the CNMV, Siemens Gamesa said on Monday that, once the pending contractual requirements for accounting recognition have been met, the project will be registered as a firm order for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

(Information from Michael Susin; edited by Darío Fernández)