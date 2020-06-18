The CEO of Siemens Gamesa, the German Markus Tacke, (4i) together with the President, Miguel Angel López, (5d) and the rest of the board on March 27, 2019 at the 2019 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Shareholders’ Meeting. . / Luis Tejido / Archive

Madrid, Jun 17 . .- The Board of Directors of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. It met this Wednesday and convened the 2020 Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company, for next July 22, at 12:00, in the Mitxelena Auditorium of Bizkaia Aretoa, in Bilbao.

This was reported by Siemens Gamesa to the CNMV in relevant information, in which it reports on the call for the Meeting, in which the individual annual accounts of Siemens Gamesa and the consolidated annual accounts will be submitted for examination and approval. with its dependent companies; as well as the management reports, corresponding to the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2019.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting will also examine and approve, where appropriate, the corporate management and actions of the Board of Directors, and the proposal for the application of the result and the distribution of the dividend of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, during the same fiscal year.

Likewise, the Board will ratify the appointments, for four years, as directors of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Society of Andreas C. Hoffmann, Tim Oliver Holt, Harald von Heynitz, and Maria Ferraro.

Andreas Nauen, as executive director, will also be ratified and the number of members of the Board of Directors will be established at ten.

The Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting will also examine other points related to the express authorizations and delegations that are requested for the board of directors.