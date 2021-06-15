Siege of Spain without prize in the first half before the despair of ‘Lucho’

06/14/2021

On 06/15/2021 at 00:05 CEST

The Spanish team has mercilessly hammered Sweden in the first half of the match corresponding to Day 1 of Group E of the Eurocup. Luis Enrique has raised a shock of high pressure on the exit of the ball of the Scandinavians and the truth is that the siege has been total. The ‘Roja’ has had up to four very clear chances of scoring, which has inexplicably found no loot in the face of despair in Luis Enrique’s band.

468 passes to 98. A spectacular figure that perfectly exemplifies what the first 45 minutes at La Cartuja de Sevilla have been. The staging has been very good, but the Iberian team has once again lacked a ‘punch’.

The first big chance has come in a near point-blank header by Dani Olmo after a cross by Koke that Olsen has miraculously brought out. In 29 ‘Koke arrived in the second row in a very clear position but he has not known how to take advantage of Jordi Alba’s great ball. Another pass from the Barça side was not taken advantage of by Morata, only against Olsen, to score 1-0. After the scare of Isak, who has sent a ball to the post, Olmo has had a last long shot that has put the Scandinavian goalkeeper in many problems.