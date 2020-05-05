New names for the PS4 and PC subscription gaming service, available today.

Today is news on PS4. This afternoon, the new PlayStation Now games have been announced, Sony’s subscription title catalog expanding with three new adventures: Rainbow Six: Siege, The Evil Within 2 and Get Even. Some games that are available fromtoday, so you can download and play them now, if they catch your attention.

After the arrival of great games like Control and Wolfenstein 2 in March, or Spider-Man and Just Cause 4 in April, PlayStation Now is now offering us one of the most popular and massive competitive shooters of the last generation, as well as two adventure games. terror of those that make your hair stand on end. On one side,Rainbow Six: Siege, available until November 2, offers competitive multiplayer games with a constantly growing roster of operators, andnew content every seasonthat keep your gaming community active.

As toThe Evil Within 2, it is the sequel to the terrifying game ofShinji Mikamiwhich is also available on PS Now, with all the terror and those tense moments of anguish that this creator offers. In case there wasn’t enough with this one,Get evenputs us in the shoes of a mercenary with amnesia who wakes upin an abandoned psychiatric, a premise that also promises a lot.

Beyond these games, we remind you that the PS Plus games for May are available today, so you can claim them. PlayStation Now continues to expand its offer month by month with new proposals, whichalready number more than 700 titles in totalfor your subscribers between PS2, PS3 and PS4. A service that also has a 7-day free trial for those who want to try it. How does it work? We tell you in this article about PlayStation Now and all its features.

More about: PlayStation Now, Rainbow Six: Siege, The Evil Within 2 and Get Even.

.