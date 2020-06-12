By Sebastian Quiroz

06/12/2020 10:59 am

Yesterday we finally had the opportunity to see the design of the Playstation 5. However, what most surprised the revelation was the fact that this console will have two models: one with a disc reader and the other without a disc reader. In a recent interview, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, has revealed the reason behind this decision.

Ryan explained that this is a reflection of what many consumers want these days. Basically, people are consuming more and more digital content instead of physical media, and Sony is launching a new PlayStation console for those who align more with this vision for the future. This is what he commented:

“We are only recognizing here that as time passes, our community becomes more digitally oriented. In the first quarter of this year, two-thirds of the new games purchased were downloaded digitally. More and more people, as they are with their music and videos, prefer digital and we want to recognize that. ”

The executive noted that, in the first quarter of 2020, 66% of the PlayStation games sold were digital. This increase in sales of digital games was undoubtedly driven by the fact that people are home during the COVID-19 crisis. Ryan said the two PS5 models are “identical products.” out of the small difference in the form factor.

This is not the first time that something similar has happened. In 2004 Sony released the PSP Go, which was completely digital. In other industry sectors, Microsoft offered us the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition in 2019, and it is speculated that a version of the Xbox Series X without a disc player, known as Lockhart, will also hit the market in the future.

At the moment it is unknown what the price of the two PlayStation 5 models will beAlthough we do not doubt that the price difference between the two versions is about $ 50 dollars, plus less. On related topics, you can check out our The Future of Gaming summary here. In the same way, here we leave you the official revelation of the PS5.

Via: CNET

