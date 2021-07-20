Sidnei still does not train with the group and Fekir returns

Jordi Santamaría Seville

The first squad of the Real Betis continues with double training sessions in the Luis del Sol sports city, with the presence of internationals Rui Silva -which is presented this Tuesday, William Carvalho Y Andrew Saved, as well as the Ivorian coast Paul, who did not attend the first stage in Swiss, where the positives of Dani Martin Y Calderon, who remain isolated and untrained with their teammates.

Who also still does not train with the group is the Brazilian central defender Sidnei, who on the eve of the first pre-season friendly suffered a muscle problem during a game that prevented him from playing the friendly against Winterthur last Saturday. The one who has returned to training normally is Nabil Fekir, that the aforementioned meeting was also lost due to muscular discomfort from which he is already recovered.

The next friendly match will be played by Real Betis this Saturday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. in La Línea de la Concepción before the Wolverhampton of the Premier League. The Betic squad will enjoy rest on Sunday and on Monday they will go to England to carry out the second pre-season stage, in which they will play another two friendly against Derby County (Wednesday 28) and Leeds United (Saturday 31).