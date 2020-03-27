Let those who miss more than ever get that feeling that only live music produces. And is that in the face of this pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19), which has paralyzed –and affected– the entire world, has also taken the entertainment sector by a tie, since in many countries concerts and massive events have been suspended until further notice.

And yes, everything has to return to normal at some point, but it’s interesting to see how this wave of live music and concerts could mutate – or evolve. Will we live in a new stage in which streaming prevails? And it is that many of our favorite bands and artists have raffled giving some online concerts so that we can enjoy their music but without leaving home.

We already saw the case of Chris Martin, Jamie Cullum, Sofi Tukker, Diplo, and many more who are sharing their music from their trenches; But not only are artists looking for solutions, but some brands are also looking to ease the tension a little for the current situation and offer an escape valve for everyone.

For example, Tecate, who in order to encourage and maintain the health and health prevention regulations against coronavirus, will be coming out with a series of band transmissions through FB Live from your account. These online concerts are called #MusicaEntreBrothers and you can see them on weekends from this (March 27).

And what concerts will there be this weekend?

The offer will be quite varied, as there will be music for the most populous, even for hip hop and alternative lovers. Now a bit of everything.

On Friday March 27, Reik will be in charge of opening these broadcasts at 8pm, followed by Sabine, who will do the same on Saturday, March 28 at 8pm as well. And on Sunday there will not be one, but two concerts for you to enjoy from home, since on March 29 you can see Siddhartha at 7pm, and at Service At 8 pm.

Here You can see the concerts, so you don’t miss a thing.