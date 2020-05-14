By Rodolfo León

Sid Meier He is considered one of the founding fathers of PC video games, and with good reason. This developer has been in business for over 30 years, and in this time he has managed to create some of the most successful computer games of all time.

It all started in 1982, after Meier and Bill Stealey will form MicroProse, a studio tasked with developing several acclaimed titles for PC, such as Sid Meier’s Pirates !, Civilization, Colonization and Railroad Tycoon.

Eventually, he formed a new company called Firaxis Games, which also produced success after success for many years. Since Civilization III and Alpha Centauri a Civilization IV and Civilization: Beyond Earth, Meier He has demonstrated his ability to grow alongside the industry and create titles that people really want to play.

Sid Meier He currently works as Director of Creative Development at Firaxis, where it continues to contribute to the development of great titles, such as XCOM 2.

Meier is also a winner at Grammy Award for Artistic CareerSo there is no doubt that this developer has managed to shape the PC video game industry like no other.

