Sicavs face the dilemma of survival at their shareholders’ meetings

The high season for holding shareholders’ meetings of listed companies has started. And that also includes the sicavs. This year many of them will have to face the dilemma of your survival in the midst of a context in which they have been cornered by stricter regulation and the constant threat of increased tax pressure.

The possible difficulties that some of these vehicles could find to clearly comply with the new legal requirements threaten to accelerate the already vigorous pace of liquidation and withdrawal of capital who are suffering. Although the initiative to retire a sicav must come from its board of directors or one of its relevant shareholders, it is expected that several put this possibility on the agenda of their meetings this year or to come up more or less informally at the time of the accountability of their administrators.

At the moment, what the regulations indicate is the most severe obligation to have a minimum of 100 investors to ensure that active sicavs are truly a collective vehicle. More severe because, in addition to having reinforced the scrutiny so that this obligation is fulfilled in terms of number, it is established that each of them has at least 2,500 euros invested in this vehicle of traditional preference of the great Spanish fortunes to mobilize their heritage.

Pending calendar moves

With this measure, the Tax Agency wants ensure the end of the mariachis, an appellation that is dedicated to those investors with a more testimonial than active role whose presence is almost merely decorative to reach the mandatory hundred. However, the particularities of some Sicavs as well as their general illiquidity would lead to such difficulties that, in some cases, their managers might prefer move to other, more lax jurisdictions -such as Luxembourg- or towards other corporate formulas.

Although the general shareholders’ meetings are expected to result in the withdrawal of more than one of these vehicles in the coming months, the industry looks with more uncertainty towards 2022. In this sense, next year the fulfillment of these requirements will already be mandatory and the sicavs that have not adapted to these almost endemic requirements of the Spanish regulation They will only have a grace period of six months from its meeting until its effective dissolution and liquidation.

The employers of the investment sector in Spain, Inverco, announced in its recent presentation of annual perspectives that many Sicavs would wait until 2022 to discuss their survival. In this sense, the institution expects that in the coming months there will be a certain “moderation” in the volume of casualties of these vehicles, although it is expected that their number and capital raised will continue to suffer downward.

In a recent analysis of the situation of the disputed sicavs, the director of private client and family offices of KPMG Abogados in Madrid, José Luis López Hermida, bluntly points out that “The sicav as a vehicle for the management of large assets may be nearing its end”. At least, he points out, “as it has been known until now.” And it is that he considers that these regulatory changes could mean a “tipping lace” regarding the role they currently play.

In the focus of politicians

In recent times, there are several institutions that have recommended their customers to move these vehicles to Luxembourg and other more friendly places for their operation. Not so much because of the impossibility of being able to comply with these new demands, but because the possibility that the changes are not finished yet. And not only in terms of taxation, which is now where it is placed the focus of the four main Spanish political parties.

The president of Inverco, Ángel Martínez-Aldama, does not hesitate to point to “regulatory uncertainty” current as the main cause of death and withdrawal of investments in the universe of sicavs. And it is that, with the year 2020 of the pandemic, these vehicles added five consecutive exercises with setbacks both in number and in net investment flows. That is, with capital repayments.

Flight of 3 million a day

A good example of this trend is given by the numbers on the BME MTF Equity trading platform, the benchmark in the Spanish market for sicavs. According to the data published by the governing society of the Spanish stock exchanges, no less than 134 sicavs lowered the closure forever throughout the past year. A figure that represented 5.2% of the total of those traded in this market and a withdrawal rate of more than 11 per month.

So far this year 2021, when equity markets have recovered strongly, albeit unevenly, the trend remains intact. Refunds have reached a resounding 269.18 million euros in the first three months of the year, which means a flight rate of no less than 3.02 million a day.

This figure easily fattens the one that was marked at the end of last February. Something that is due to the fact that, according to the figures recently published by the specialized consultancy VDOS, Only in March 135,986 million euros were withdrawn of the once favorite vehicles of the wealthy Spaniards.