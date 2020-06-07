Alleged hitman from CDX shoots young man at point blank range accuses him of changing sides and working for the Northeast Cartel The events take place in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas

An alleged hitman shoots a young man in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas at point-blank range, because he allegedly switched from CDX to the Northeast Cartel, according to a video circulating on the Twitter account in Red Code Alert @SinCensuraMx.

In the audiovisual material you can see a boy who is sitting on the floor, while another interrogates him standing up, while threatening him with a firearm.

The young man denies all questions while trying to cover with the palm of his hand the threats of the alleged hitman with his firearm.

The events apparently happen in an unpopulated area, you can barely see some herbs and it looks a bit distorted.

The young man who was killed, wearing a black cap, looks dark-skinned and slim. He was killed by members of the CDX, a new criminal group in the area for allegedly switching to the Northeast Cartel.

To date, the identity of the attackers and the victim are unknown, but apparently died from a shot he received at chest height, according to the version heard by the same executioners.

In textual terms, the video begins when the CDX assassin asks the man who supposedly switched to the Northeast Cartel, so the hit man shoots him at point-blank range:

Assassin: “Who did you put us on?”

Executed: “No one is there.”

Assassin: “Go see …”.

Executed: “Well, what am I going to say in the video? Delete me, hold on.

Assassin: “Tell us, tell us … just tell us who did you put us with?”

Executed: “I did not put you with anyone, the M10 is the one that is putting the CDN on,” on the 10th he told me that he was going to bring it up, ” In a little while, he is going to come out, we can give him a floor there, he is pulling for the CDN. ”

Executed: “I’m sure there’, to Chile, hey, don’t point me with that, ’, please,’, forgive me, ’, you know very well what to do.”

Assassin: “Let’s go here”.

Executed: “No mam .. apa’

Assassin: “Put the pinc down … hand in hand … son of a pu … madr …”

Executed: “Do not kill me apá ‘”.

Assassin: “They are not going to kill you, they just want to talk to you.”

Executed: “Well, give it to me on a call.” I didn’t put you with anyone else. ’

Assassin: Do not say names son of your pu … madr …

Executed: “Ala ver … apa ‘”.

Assassin: “Leave it, leave it, you hit him in the chest.”

At the end of the video you see a message on the screen in black with white letters, warning that this will happen to all those who betray the new CDX cartel.

This new video was published on June 6, 2020, although the date the events occurred is unknown, but the video was published on the Red Code Alert Twitter account @SinCensuraMX.

