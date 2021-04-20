Siboldi is Tijuana’s new coach

Apr 20, 2021 at 3:05 AM CEST

After the removal of Pablo Guede, Tijuana announced the arrival of Robert Dante Siboldi. The Uruguayan arrives at the border team to reverse a poor performance he has had in recent seasons. Siboldi was a selection that surprised many since it was expected that Miguel Herrera return to the team he had already led in a moment.

The team made its new helmsman official, who will have a valid contract for the last two games of the regular season.

Welcome to your new home @LosSiboldis! To defend with all Mictlán! Don’t miss our DT’s presentation at 3:00 pm (PST) on all our digital platforms! #HechoEnTijuana #FuerzaTijuas pic.twitter.com/NL1vtQ65sb – Xolos (@Xolos) April 19, 2021

THE SIBOLDI CURRICULUM

The former goalkeeper has had his successes but also some strong blows to assimilate. Siboldi was champion with Santos Laguna, but the following semester he was dismissed for issues within the squad. Then he came to Cruz Azul and had a team that showed the best performance in Mexican soccer in the last two tournaments. Unfortunately, he was unable to consolidate this good performance with a title.

The Machine had the opportunity to reach the final of the Guard1anes Apertura Tournament, by beating Pumas in the first leg 4-0, but lost by the same result in Ciudad Universitaria. This debacle ended with the Uruguayan coach passing through La Noria in what many considered one of the biggest “cruzazuleadas” in history.

Tijuana faces Necaxa on the penultimate date of Mexican soccer in which it is in fifteenth place with 16 points, only one unit behind the last quota currently held by Pumas.