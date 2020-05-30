The COVID-19 tests that were performed on Cruz Azul players were negative, confirmed coach Robert Dante Siboldi, who made it clear that they are analyzing the possibility of reinforcing some line towards the 2020 Opening Tournament.

“It does not surprise me that the fact that everyone has tested negative, we know the professionalism that each member of the team has, we know what they do with their personal training at home and the responsibility they have, I did not expect less,” he said.

At an online press conference, the celestial cadre strategist noted that he only talks about his team and was satisfied with the results, and avoided talking about other clubs that have reported positives among their footballers.

“As far as I know none (in Cruz Azul it was positive), all were negative and I cannot speak for the others, I only speak about my team and we are happy and satisfied with the professionalism and care for them and their family in general.”

On the other hand, waiting for the start of the preseason and the start date of the 2020 Opening, he said that the squad is analyzed and the possibility that a player arrives to reinforce the good work done in recent months is not ruled out.

“We are analyzing the campus and seeing what is the best and what we need, if we have to continue with the same team we are happy and satisfied, but seeing the possibility that some area where we are suddenly weaker could be promoted, but it is done with analysis and there is nothing definite ”.

After the injuries suffered by players such as the Argentine Milton Caraglio, the Peruvian Yoshimar Yotún and the Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar, he said that they will gain a lot with his return, although he asserted that they were never out, always by their peers, integrated and with input from their place.

“Without a doubt they are going to strengthen the team, Pablo demands more time (due to his knee injury), he has been at the club watching training sessions and integrated, hopefully he can be there soon.”

The strategist sent a message of encouragement to technician Benjamín Galindo, who the day before underwent surgery after suffering a stroke.

“Knowing the strength he has, I know that he will recover soon, we must send support to him and the family, the operation was successful thanks to God, we are pending and with expectations of having positive news, that everything will be a scare” .

